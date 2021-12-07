FX Design Group Gives the Designer’s Perspective on WGN’s New Multifunctional Set
WGN's "Daytime Chicago" set is designed for a multitude of broadcast applicationsORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When envisioning their latest broadcast environment, WGN-TV (Chicago, IL) had a unique goal in mind: a multi-functional set which could serve several programs, set-ups, and presentations with quick and seamless turnaround. WGN partnered with FX Design Group to accomplish this task, debuting “Daytime Chicago” from their studio space this past October.
FX Lead Designer Kevin Vickers helmed the project, attentive to these specific intentions. “WGN needed something that could work for their current production slate while also accommodating and expanding upon productions into the future,” Kevin said about the project. “Flexibility was key, so creating an accommodating space by having materials that complimented both atmospheres along with elements that could be swapped out or moved entirely to change the visuals were needed and considered.”
Vickers visualized a “chameleon” approach to the broadcast space, stating: “for the scenic pieces, we designed set elements that could slide into different positions on the set, or slide together to create walls, or even rotate 180 degrees to expose different materials, including both wood and marble laminates along with frosted glass and nods to local architecture. Behind these elements we then incorporated the use of hi-res LED video walls which allowed the station to create an endless variety of backdrops as needed. Together the LED video walls along with the flexible scenic elements gave them the ultimate set they desired.”
WGN’s broadcast space went into full effect with Daytime Chicago’s debut, offering a cultural digest program which maximizes the space’s versatility. From talk segments to cooking demonstrations, exercise routines and a plethora of content more, WGN has showcased the form and function of its set to the viewership of greater Chicago.
“Our aim is always to meet the needs of our clients in a way that enhances their visual storytelling” adds Mack McLaughlin, CEO and Creative Director of FX Design Group. “With a project like this and many different types of stories to tell, it was a great honor for FX to meet the challenges of this project and deliver an adaptable set for WGN.”
Learn more about the work of FX Design Group by visiting www.fxgroup.tv.
