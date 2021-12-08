Cactix is the First Certified Semrush Partner Agency in the UAE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai-based B2B marketing agency Cactix is now the first certified Semrush partner agency in the UAE as per Semrush’s new partner program which was launched in November 2020. Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables companies globally to identify and reach the right audience in the right context and through the right channels. The platform includes a full suite of tools to tackle SEO, content, advertising and competitive research.
Cactix has been a long-time affiliate of Semrush and a user of Semrush’s suite of tools to service their client list but recently opted to further extend and enhance their partnership by becoming a fully certified Semrush Agency Partner. Cactix is looking to take full advantage of Semrush’s suite of tools including the Agency Growth Kit to provide better and more structured services, advanced reporting and analytics capabilities to their clients. Helping them to grow their business through the use and interpretation of quality metrics.
Semrush has seen huge growth in recent years, now boasting over 7M users, offices in 7 countries and almost 1,000 employees. It became a listed company on the NYSE in 2021 and is poised to become a leader in the online visibility and content marketing segments.
Cactix has been established in the UAE since 2011 and specialises in helping B2B businesses reach their target market by building and growing a successful, profitable, and influential online presence through marketing, content creation, web content, and PR.
This move is designed to complement Cactix’s portfolio of strategic partnerships. Cactix is already a certified Google Partner and a HubSpot Solutions Partner so an enhanced partnership with Semrush is a natural next step.
Mohannad Abou Hammoud
Cactix has been a long-time affiliate of Semrush and a user of Semrush’s suite of tools to service their client list but recently opted to further extend and enhance their partnership by becoming a fully certified Semrush Agency Partner. Cactix is looking to take full advantage of Semrush’s suite of tools including the Agency Growth Kit to provide better and more structured services, advanced reporting and analytics capabilities to their clients. Helping them to grow their business through the use and interpretation of quality metrics.
Semrush has seen huge growth in recent years, now boasting over 7M users, offices in 7 countries and almost 1,000 employees. It became a listed company on the NYSE in 2021 and is poised to become a leader in the online visibility and content marketing segments.
Cactix has been established in the UAE since 2011 and specialises in helping B2B businesses reach their target market by building and growing a successful, profitable, and influential online presence through marketing, content creation, web content, and PR.
This move is designed to complement Cactix’s portfolio of strategic partnerships. Cactix is already a certified Google Partner and a HubSpot Solutions Partner so an enhanced partnership with Semrush is a natural next step.
Mohannad Abou Hammoud
Cactix
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn