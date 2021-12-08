eSkill named Top Assessment Solution by SourceForge and Slashdot

Adds to more than 65 other awards

TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eSkill, a leading provider of professional skills, behavioral, cognitive, and other talent assessments, today announced that it received Top Performer Awards from SourceForge and Slashdot for its Talent Assessment PlatformTM.

SourceForge is the world’s largest software review and comparison website. The Top Performer award recognizes companies and products with enough outstanding user reviews to place them in the top fifth percentile of highly reviewed products. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot business software and services directory.

Eric Friedman, eSkill’s CEO, said, “We are proud to be recognized by SourceForge and Slashdot as a top provider of talent assessment solutions. We constantly strive to provide best-in-class products and services and are gratified that clients have rewarded us with excellent reviews. Their endorsement validates eSkill as the assessment provider of choice for enterprises and small businesses and serves as a testimonial of how we help clients simplify hiring and training.”

About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is the world’s largest software comparison directory and serves over 30 million users per month. It features user reviews, product comparisons, and software guides that help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot business software and services directory.

About eSkill

Founded in 2003, eSkill is a leading provider of hiring and training assessment solutions that are accurate, thorough, and compliant predictors of employee success. Since its launch, eSkill has become a global leader in the employment assessment industry and has expanded its core skills test offerings to include cognitive aptitude tests, video response questions, and behavioral assessments. Its solutions enable hiring and training managers to configure assessments from eSkill’s extensive Skills Test Library to match their hiring and training needs and reduce the risk of hiring failures and discrimination litigation. For more information, visit eSkill.com.