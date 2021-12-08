CELENTE'S TOP 10 TRENDS FOR 2022

The Top Trends Shaping 2022

The Trends Journal Top 10 Trends provide forecasts and analysis of a future unlike any witnessed in modern history.

Gerald Celente has been forecasting worldwide since 1980, and the key socioeconomic and geopolitical trend dynamics that will shape 2022 and beyond – for both better and for worse – are among the most critical we have ever encountered in our 41 years of trend forecasting.

From fighting to win the COVID War, to emerging into the METAWORLD, the 2022 trend dynamics will be felt far and wide. Get ready for a wild ride into the future.

COVID WAR 2.0: MASS DESTRUCTION

The world has entered COVID War 2.0, with another round of lockdowns and mandates being imposed in many nations across the globe. The socioeconomic and geopolitical implications of fighting the COVID War 2.0 will affect the lives and livelihoods of billions. Here are some of the critical ones that will negatively and positively shape the future...

VAX WARS

When the COVID War began and they pushed the Operation Warp Speed vaccines – we forecast that there would be a “Vax War.” And now with Governments imposing “No Jab, No Freedom,” mandates, an irate, tireless minority will fight for their freedom of choice. Get ready for new anti-establishment third parties and...

DRAGFLATION

It won’t be Stagflation that will shape 2022 economies. It will be a DRAGFLATION; Economies decline as inflation rises. How long will it last? Will there be more supply chain disruptions and labor shortages? There will also be political and social consequences such as...

HOMELESSNESS: THE CELENTE SOLUTION

Driven by lockdowns, mandates and other dictates, as we forecast, poverty, homelessness, mental illness, drug use and crime, will continue on the upswing. Trends Journal Publisher, Gerald Celente, proposes a homeless solution that is financially, morally and humanely more practical than the current system. This is unique, here it is...

MASSIVE MIGRANT CRISIS

We forecast that the migrant crisis in regions across the globe would worsen as people escaped poverty, crime, violence and government corruption. Beyond dramatically escalating anti-immigration, anti-establishment populist movements in nations where they seek refuge, these are some of the other critical trends that will shape the migrant future...

METAWORLD

AI and VR technologies will sweep industries, households and governments worldwide. More and more jobs will be replaced by robotics and AI programs will become, in effect, virtual human beings. For both advancement and decline of the human spirit, these are some of the mega-trends the METAWORLD will create...

CRYPTO CAPITOL: WALL STREET 2.0

Crypto is disrupting the world, governments, central banks and even established mega-corporations. To capitalize on this megatrend, as El Salvador builds a “Bitcoin City” and makes BTC legal tender, other Nations, States, and Cities will compete for the ranking of World’s #1 Crypto Capitol. Are cryptocurrencies a dying fad that governments will abolish... or will Wall Street become the new Crypto Street?

LABOR UNION COMEBACK

After long periods of decline, unionization will continue to be a top trend. The more limited the supply of workers, the more powerful the trend toward unionization will be. Will this current trend become a passing fad? And why are masses not going back to work? Here are the answers...

SELF-SUFFICIENT ECONOMY

After a year of clogged and kinked supply chains, shortages of things from computer chips to corn chips, and prices rising through the stratosphere, in 2022 nations will rediscover the necessity of being SELF-SUFFICIENT. China is leading the way. How are they doing it? Will they be successful? What nations can succeed? This is how the trend will develop, and these are the nations that will be the most successful in becoming SELF-SUFFICIENT...

LOW-TECH SIMPLICITY

Going high-tech in cars, trucks, tractors, machinery, equipment, and a variety of products has become too costly, excessive, and unproductive. Spurred in part by supply chain backups, there will be a push for less complicated and less expensive components. LOW-TECH SIMPLICITY will be a big money winner and OnTrendpreneur opportunity for those who target the trend in these sectors...

