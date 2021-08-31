Gerald Celente, World's Top Trend Forecaster, was the first to predict in 2001, “U.S. Will Lose Afghan War”

Celente, in a movie based on his book, “Zizi and Honeboy,” starring Doris Roberts from “Everbody Loves Raymond,” was banned by the media for speaking the truth.

We’re going to lose in Afghanistan” — Gerald Celente

KINGSTON, NY, USA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 14, 2000, USA TODAY ran a headline based on Gerald Celente’s Trends Journal annual forecast: “2001 Will Not Be Our Year, Trend Seer Says.” Nine months before 9/11, Celente said that Americans wouldn’t be safe at home or abroad and warned of an attack against America.

At a time when President Bush warned anyone who would not support his war, “you are with us or you are with the terrorists,” Celente was accused of being anti-American because he forecast the Afghan War would end in US defeat. As a result, he was blackballed and banned from the mainstream media, after frequent appearances on Oprah, The Today Show, Good Morning America, CNN, MSNBC, NPR, and more.

HISTORY REPEATING ITSELF

Once again, Celente has been blackballed by the media for forecasting a Covid War debacle. As he’s said many times, “when all else fails, they take you to war,” just as Bush did following the Dot.com bust. He’s now forecasting that the U.S. will not only lose the Covid War, but they are at the onset of WWIII if current trends are not reversed. Celente’s magazine, Trends Journal, continues to report on geopolitical and socioeconomic trends shaping the future, and what you can do to prepare, prevail, and profit, now and in the years ahead.

ABOUT GERALD CELENTE

Gerald Celente is the Founder of the Trends Institute and Publisher of the Trends Journal. With a 40-year track record of identifying, tracking, and forecasting trends, Celente is world-renowned as today’s #1 Trend Forecaster. Celente has earned the reputation as a trusted name in trends for his many accurate forecasts; among them, the 1987 Stock Market crash, 2000 Dot.com bust, “Gold Bull Run,” the “Panic of 2008,” rise of organic foods and bottled water, the popularity of gourmet coffee (long before Starbucks was a household name), whole health healing trends, and much more.

Celente, who developed the Globalnomic methodology to identify, track, forecast, and manage trends, is a political atheist. Unencumbered by political dogma, rigid ideology, or conventional wisdom, Celente, whose motto is “Think for Yourself,” observes and analyzes current events forming future trends for what they are – not for how he wants them to be. The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine that presents Facts and Truth over fear and propaganda to help subscribers prepare for What’s Next in these increasingly turbulent times.

