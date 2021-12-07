Cricket Adds Online Math Tutoring to eLearning Offerings

With so many children dealing with COVID-19 learning loss, Cricket wanted to expand the use of our technology to bring the best math tutors directly into homes.” — Laura Woodside, SVP of Education Products

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cricket Media announced today the launch of Cricket Math Tutoring, an addition to its suite of online learning solutions.

The new service offers an individualized approach to learning through 1:1 online math tutoring. Bringing parents the convenience of quick-click scheduling and the freedom to select the tutor who’ll best suit their children’s needs, this K -12 online math tutoring service continues Cricket’s mission of finding innovative, personalized ways to help learners build confidence and curiosity.

“With so many children dealing with COVID-19 learning loss, Cricket wanted to expand the use of our technology to bring the best math tutors directly into homes for synchronous support in an affordable, safe, and accessible way,” said Laura Woodside, Senior Vice President of Education Products at Cricket Media. “Our digital scheduling tool allows parents anywhere to easily find and schedule the best tutor to match their learner’s needs, while our world-class tutors ensure personalized and engaging sessions for learners.”

Cricket Media is trusted internationally for its personalized approach to learning in safe and secure online environments, bringing award-winning 1:1 online mentoring programs and individualized language learning to homes and schools worldwide. Cricket Math Tutoring takes place in a safe and secure online classroom where expert tutors meet children at their level to scaffold instruction and build competency for math and beyond. To learn more, visit https://cricketmedia.com/tutoring/.

ABOUT CRICKET MEDIA

Cricket Media, Inc. is a global education company providing award-winning content and safe and secure collaborative learning networks. Cricket Media serves millions of teachers, students and parents in over 200 countries and territories to fulfill its mission to engage, enlighten and educate children everywhere. Learn more at CricketMedia.com

