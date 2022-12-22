Cricket Media Donates Over 100,000 Children’s Magazines in Partnership with MagLiteracy

The early childhood organizations we partner with know that Cricket magazines can provide an engaging beginning to a lifelong reading habit.” — Ken Johnson, Director, MagLiteracy- Madison

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cricket Media, award-winning publisher and eLearning provider for children in the United States and China, announced their donation of 100,595 magazines via the Madison, Wisconsin chapter of MagLiteracy.org.

MagLiteracy provides quality reading material for at-risk readers of all ages at no cost in food pantries, shelters, health centers, literacy programs, and more. Donated magazines will help in Wisconsin and across the country.

According to MagLiteracy, over 60% of families living in poverty have no reading material at home. Infants raised in poverty hear 30 million fewer vocabulary words, setting them at a potential disadvantage for life. Many of these children grow to join the ranks of the 1 in 5 high school graduates who cannot read. Accessible reading material is needed to boost at-risk children’s literacy skills from an early age. MagLiteracy calls magazines “the most powerful literacy engines on Earth,” a familiar, unintimidating way to tailor reading material to people’s specific needs and interests.

“The early childhood organizations we partner with know that Cricket magazines can provide an engaging beginning to a lifelong reading habit," says Ken Johnson, Director of MagLiteracy- Madison.

Over the past 20 years, Cricket Media has worked with MagLiteracy on many occasions to make children’s magazines accessible to those who need them most. Cricket’s family of magazines suit every reading level and interest, including literary magazines for younger readers (SPIDER, LADYBUG, and BABYBUG), three STEM-centered magazines for children of all ages (MUSE, ASK, and CLICK), and two magazines focused on history and world cultures (COBBLESTONE and FACES).

Local partners who received Cricket’s latest donation include the Vera Court Neighborhood Center, Schenck Elementary School, UW Madison Odyssey Junior Program, Northwest Family Connections, Santas Without Chimneys, and more. Cricket donations also enable MagLiteracy-Madison to distribute magazines for preschoolers statewide. Since the fall of 2021, twenty-six childcare referral and licensing agencies across Wisconsin have offered free Cricket magazines as part of their training for care providers and their support for families with young children. The latest donation from Cricket sustains and expands this effort significantly.

ABOUT CRICKET MEDIA

Cricket Media, Inc. is a global education company providing award-winning content and safe and secure collaborative learning experiences. Cricket Media serves millions of teachers, students and parents in over 200 countries and territories to fulfill its mission to engage, enlighten and educate children and adults everywhere. Learn more at CricketMedia.com

ABOUT MAGLITERACY.ORG

MagLiteracy.org exists to promote literacy, strengthen readership and learning, and end poverty by supplying recycled and new magazines to literacy programs. The 501(c)3 non-profit, formally known as the Magazine Publishers Family Literacy Project, rescues every available magazine for delivery to at-risk readers to help develop lasting, life-long reading habits that change lives for good. For additional information visit MagLiteracy.org. Learn more about the fantastic organizations that MagLiteracy-Madison partners with here.