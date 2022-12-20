Cricket Media Announces Launch of Cricket’s World of Wonder (蟋蟀创想国) Children’s Magazine in China

Cricket adds a Chinese language magazine to its children’s learning lineup

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cricket Media, award-winning publisher and eLearning provider for children in the United States and China, is launching a new children’s magazine for the China market.

CRICKET'S WORLD OF WONDER (蟋蟀创想国) is a Chinese-language magazine that features content drawn from across the Cricket family of magazines. CRICKET'S WORLD OF WONDER will run at 128 pages in a main volume, along with a separate bonus 24-page activities magazine. In each issue, the main volume of CRICKET'S WORLD OF WONDER will explore a central theme using both fiction (stories and poems) and nonfiction (articles, crafts, recipes, and more) from Cricket magazines.

The 24-page activities volume, called MAKE AND PLAY, will feature activities and experiments that provide a hands-on connection to the issue theme. In addition, MAKE AND PLAY will publish STEM-oriented content provided in cooperation with IEEE, the world’s leading association of electronics and electrical engineers. All content will be in Chinese, translated from the original English.

Children have been enjoying and learning from Cricket publications in North America since the first issue of CRICKET Magazine was published in September 1973, and since 2012 in China. Cricket CEO Alex Wang noted that, “CRICKET'S WORLD OF WONDER (蟋蟀创想国) reflects the best of Cricket’s rich magazine legacy, organized and presented with local flavor specifically for the China market. CRICKET'S WORLD OF WONDER (蟋蟀创想国) will meet the needs of families in China for many years to come.”

Cricket has provided educational products to families in China since 2012 in partnership with its education affiliate, NeuPals, based in Dalian, China. NeuPals provides Cricket magazines, ebooks, and instructional videos; a new mobile application, Cricket ABC; and other immersive learning experiences in both English and Chinese languages. Most recently, Cricket and NeuPals launched TIME for Kids magazines in China in a licensing arrangement with TIME.

ABOUT CRICKET MEDIA

Cricket Media, Inc. is a global education company providing award-winning content and safe and secure collaborative learning experiences. Cricket Media serves millions of teachers, students and parents in over 200 countries and territories to fulfill its mission to engage, enlighten and educate children and adults everywhere. Learn more at CricketMedia.com and CricketMedia.com.cn

ABOUT NeuPals

NeuPals (Dalian Ruidao Yibo Education Information Technology Co., Ltd.), was founded in Dalian, China, by Cricket Media and Neusoft Corporation to provide impactful learning experiences, products, and programs to children and families in China.