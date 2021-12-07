Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Industry Analysis & Opportunities - DataM Intelligence
"Glioblastoma Multiforme Market" is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
"Glioblastoma Multiforme Market" is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2021-2028).”NEW YORK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— DataM intelligence
Market Overview
Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is a malignant type of principal apprehensive gadget tumor. Globally, GBM debts for fifty four% of recent gliomas and 45% of primary malignant tumors. GBM may be both Intra tentorial (place positioned under tentorium cerebella) or supratentorial (place placed above the tentorium cerebilli). New remedies are coming ahead related to capsules that may be used by myself or in combination with radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Still, there are more probabilities of reappearance when compared with electric powered area remedies. Increased research and medical trials in the treatment of GBM thru immunotherapy are predicted to account for a sizable share in the growth of the marketplace.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/glioblastoma-multiforme-market
Market Dynamics
The foremost driving forces are the growing wide variety of brain and other anxious gadget cancers, a boom in investment for agencies by way of the closed-ended competitive companies, promising pipeline, and growing US FDA approval of new tablets.
Rising incidence of GBM is one of the dominating elements, propelling the global GBM marketplace. According to GLOBOCAN 2018, over 241,000 human beings die every 12 months as a result of brain or nervous machine most cancers, wherein GBM is the most not unusual shape of the ailment. According to the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors (GBD), in 2016, there had been 330 000 incident cases of CNS cancer, with an incidence charge of 463 in line with 100 000 person-years, which extensively has been accelerated with the aid of 17·3% among 1990 and 2016. Thus, the growing range of cases of GBM is predicted to drive the GBM market during the forecast length.
Geographical Analysis
Geographically, the global glioblastoma multiforme market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
North America is expected to contribute to the significant market share in the glioblastoma multiforme market over the forecast period (2020-2027). This is owing to the increasing incidences of central nervous system cancers in the geriatric population. According to the study done by the National Brain Tumor Society, in 2018, 78,980 new cases of non-malignant, primary malignant, and other central-nervous-system tumors are diagnosed in the US.
However, over the forecast period (2020-2027), the Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the Global glioblastoma multiforme market. This is owing to the Grant of regulatory approval for new therapies for glioblastoma. The Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare of Japan, in December 2017, has given permission for the Central Social Insurance Medical Council for issuing reimbursement for Novocure's Optune, a portable device used for the treatment of newly diagnosed GBM. Japan is expected to share a significant growth in the market over the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of a high number of elderly individuals as the tumor continues to grow increasing with age, peaking between 75 to 84 years of age and then declining after 85 years.
Competitive Landscape
The key players operating in the global glioblastoma multiforme market are Genentech, Amgen, Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., F. Hoffmann-Le Roche AG, Novartis, and Pfizer.
The key players are adopting various strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the glioblastoma multiforme market globally. For instance,
On June 28, 2019, Pfizer announced that the US FDA has approved ZIRABEV (bevacizumab), a biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab), for the treatment of 5 types of cancer: non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) metastatic colorectal cancer, recurrent or metastatic non-squamous, recurrent glioblastoma, metastatic renal cell carcinoma (GBM), and persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.
Market Segmentation
Glioblastoma Multiforme Market By Treatment type
• Drugs
• Immunotherapy
• Electric field therapy
• Others
By Type of molecule
• Small molecules*
• Biologics
By Route of administration
• Oral
• Parenteral
By End-user
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Others
Trending Topics
Somatostatin Receptor Type 2 Market
Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF) Market
Sai Kiran
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP
+1 877-441-4866
info@datamintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn