MDB Awarded the Best Performing Medium Enterprise by Industria Felix Magazine at Luiss Guido Carli
MDB Recognized for Management Performance and Financial Reliability through a study by Luiss Guido Carli and Cerved Market Intelligence
Our growth of the remote-controlled Green Climber series is a testament to addressing operator safety by controlling the machines from a distance in dangerous working conditions.”FOSSACESIA, CHIETI, ITALY, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDB Srl participated in the Felix Industria Magazine Award Ceremony to accept the award for the best medium enterprise in management performance and financial reliability. This award was given to MDB due to the exceptional and consistent growth of the business, despite the recent pandemic and geopolitical strife that have been challenging for many central Italian companies. MDB represented the Province of Chieti, Abruzzo in Italy.
— Mario Di Biase, Founder of MDB
Mario Di Biase, founder of MDB, said “We are proud to accept this award and are happy to represent our province of Chieti and our region Abruzzo to highlight the successes and the evolution of MDB from a small enterprise to a medium enterprise with a global footprint. We feel very fortunate that our business grew during a very difficult environment over the last 2 years for many companies in central Italy. Our growth of the remote-controlled Green Climber series is a testament to addressing operator safety by controlling the machines from a distance in dangerous working conditions."
Marco Di Biase, owner of MDB, said "We are honored to accept this award on behalf of all the MDB team members, whose effort and hard work, contributed greatly to this achievement. Together we have built and accelerated our enterprise to a world class leader in remote-controlled tool carriers to help workers perform their tasks in a much safer environment."
The methodology for the Felix Industria Magazine awards was jointly developed by The University of Luiss Guido Carli and Cerved Marketing Intelligence. Under the direction of Professor Cesare Pozzi, of Industrial Economics and powered by the Cerved Group Score Impact algorithm, companies were screened for consistency and reliability of financial measures. Ninety companies across five central Italian regions (Abruzzo, Lazio, Le Marche, Tuscany and Umbria) participated in the award ceremony. The criteria considered were best performing companies from a managerial, financial and sustainability perspective, falling into one or more categories of 1) women run, 2) under 40 and foreign nationals, 3) international focus, 4) innovative small, medium and large companies and 5) best sector growth.
MDB at a glance:
MDB Srl was founded in 1977 by Mario Di Biase in Abruzzo, Italy. MDB’s vision is to manufacture safe mechanical solutions with Italian ingenuity and design excellence. The daily mission is to enable our global customers to use innovative machines to perform their work in a safe and efficient manner. The Green Climber series is a line of products that are remote-controlled portable tool carriers and operate in extreme steep sloped conditions, while keeping the operator safe. The Green Climber machines allow for a wide range of accessories depending on the task and are present in the sectors of forestry, roadside grass cutting on motorways and highways, landscaping, and agriculture. In addition, MDB produces a series of remote-controlled speciality machines, such as tracked forklifts, skid steers and petrochemical heat exchanger extractors all focused on operator safety. For more information on MDB Srl visit our website.
