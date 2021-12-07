Food Colorants Market Industry Analysis & Opportunities - DataM Intelligence
"Food Colorants Market" is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 12.4% during the forecasting period ( 2021-2028).
"Food Colorants Market" is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 12.4% during the forecasting period ( 2021-2028).”NEW YORK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— DataM intelligence
Market Overview
Food coloring or color additive is any dye, pigment, or substance that imparts color when it is added to food or drink. Food coloring is used both in commercial food production and in domestic cooking.
Consumers typically associate certain colors with specific flavors, and the color of food can influence the perceived flavor in anything from candy to wine. Thus, an increase in the usage of these products by various end user industries is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.
Industry Dynamics
The growing food & beverage industry is one of the major factors that are boosting the market grows exponentially. Because colors can also protect vitamins and flavors that may be affected by sunlight during storage.
By using colors, we can enhance the natural color of a dish and introduce decorative colors to other foods. Also, the color of the food can influence the perceived flavor.
Besides, increasing consumer demand for processed foods leads to increase consumption of food colorants. For instance, according to American Chemical Society (ACS), about 70% of the diet of the average US resident is from processed foods.
The stringent food standards regulations by the FDA and several regulatory bodies are proving to be a constraint for manufactures. Also, natural colorants are expensive and not affordable by most users. Thus, these factors are hindering market growth.
Market Segmentation
Based on the type the global food colorants market is broadly segmented as natural and synthetic colorants. Between this synthetic food, colorants held the majority share in 2017. Due to the low price, extended shelf life, stability, and easy availability in bulk form.
In addition, a preference for synthetic colors such as blue and green from the beverage industry will aid market penetration. However, in the forecast period, natural colorants are predicted to grow at a high CAGR. It is owing to an increase in the number of health-conscious consumers that have grown exponentially over the years, thereby instigating a demand for organic products including natural colorants. Additionally, increasing awareness of safety concern policies about clean labeling augments product penetration.
Based on the application the global food colorants market is segmented into food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others.
Trending Topics
Food Coating Market
Food and Beverage Disinfection Market
Competitive Trends
Significant players of the global food colorants market are Cargill Incorporated, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., DDW The Colour House, Hansen Holding A/S, GNT Group, Naturex, Lycored, San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc., Sensient Colors LLC, Sethness Caramel Color, and others.
The diversified product portfolio is the major factor that is responsible for strengthened position of these companies in the market. Also, they have been adopting key strategies, such as new product developments, acquisitions, and expansions, to increase share in the food colorants market. For instance, in March 2019, Cargill Incorporated has filed a patent for a method to naturally adjust the color of chocolate products with an increased reddish hue.
Sai Kiran
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP
+1 877-441-4866
info@datamintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn