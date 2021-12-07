Cybersecurity firm Tech Advisors expands with opening of location in Lantana, FL

Konrad Martin, CEO

Greater Boston cybersecurity firm Tech Advisors, founded by CPAs, sees opportunity in Florida and opens Lantana office

MEDFIELD, MA, USA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech Advisors (www.tech-adv.com), a leading cybersecurity firm and technology solution provider for businesses, will expand its geographic footprint with the opening of a location in Lantana, Florida.

The Medfield, MA based firm, founded by CPAs and specializing in providing cybersecurity, compliance and technology services to the CPA field and general businesses, has opened a location at 124 Mayfield Road, Lantana, FL.

Tech Advisors CEO Konrad Martin will oversee the opening, and staffing of the new location. Martin, a former CPA and co-founder of the company, said that the Florida expansion is a key part of the company’s growth strategy.

“Increasingly, we have seen the opportunity to expand our geographic market as we have added to the services we offer,” Martin said. “We have evolved from an IT firm to a cybersecurity company, providing high-level services and training, and this shift in our focus has brought inquiries from different geographic regions as well as different industries.” He added, “We see Florida as a strong market for expansion and are delighted to be part of the economy here.”

This past year has been one of growth and recognition for Tech Advisors. Earlier this year the firm was named to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2021 (http://www.msspalert.com/top 250), published by After Nines Inc., identifying and honoring the top MSSPs, managed detection and response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) providers worldwide. The firm was also named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

Tech Advisors also continues to operate from its Medfield, MA corporate headquarters.

About Tech Advisors

Since 2005, Tech Advisors (www.tech-adv.com) has answered the technology needs of greater Boston and beyond. A complete cybersecurity company and technology solution provider, Tech Advisors is 100% committed to seeing that business owners have the most reliable, professional IT service. The firm, a family business, specializes in providing IT solutions to growing Massachusetts businesses across a wide range of industries. Tech Advisors offers a full range of services for businesses including an all-inclusive monthly price, Cloud Services, onsite management, project work, Compliance reports, 24-hour/365-day Help Desk Support, data backup and recovery, e-mail/spam protection, and more. The firm is a 2016 recipient of the Boston Business Journal “Fast 50” award, as well as a 2015 recipient of the Boston Business Journal “Pacesetters” award, placing the company in the top 70 of the region’s fastest growing businesses. Tech Advisors maintains offices at 266 Main Street, Suite 15, Medfield, MA and 124 Mayfield Road Lantana, FL. For additional information please visit their website at www.tech-adv.com, email info@tech-adv.com, or call (508) 356-5565.