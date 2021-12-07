BIS Research Study Highlights the Digital Agriculture Marketplace Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15% by 2026

Digital agriculture marketplace market is likely to increase due to the increasing government initiatives for uplifting the global agriculture industry.

UNITED STATES, CALIFORNIA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agriculture and the food industry are rapidly penetrating the era of platform economics. Digital technology allows such platforms to target the global market even as being rooted in the national economy. The rapid development of digital interfaces is not solely a matter of matching supply and demand. Collaborative platforms have emerged alongside marketplaces. Some of the platforms are dedicated to financing, while others are dedicated to exchanging services.

Considering the increase in food demand, innovation in the agriculture sector through technology and digitalization have been noticed as practical solutions to address some of the challenges coping with the global food system. Various agricultural sector suppliers are pursuing more excellent distribution and access to the regional or global supply chain. Also, the customers demand food traceability, better price transparency, and faster access to information about products. Digital platforms in the agriculture sector have emerged to address all the market needs.

The global digital agriculture marketplace market is projected to reach $22.88 billion by 2026, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 15% during the period 2021-2026.

USP of the Report:

• This report covers significant regions with an established global digital agriculture marketplace market

• Extensive competitive benchmarking of top 15 players offering a holistic view of the global digital agriculture marketplace landscape

Key Companies Operating in The Market

The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on a selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (holds 50%-60% share of the market), mid-segment players (holds 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holds the remaining 10-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the global digital agriculture marketplace market.

Market Segmentation of Global Digital Agriculture Marketplace Market

Business Channel: Digital agriculture marketplace can be handled by various business channels, such as Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C). B2B commerce operates between companies instead of a company and the end user. The B2B segment is the largest business channel in the global digital agriculture marketplace market.

Leading digital marketplace startups in the agriculture sector also offer various tools and services such as data analysis, software tools, algorithms, and value-added services for logistics and purchasing seeds and fertilizer, among others for farmers.

Product Type: A wide range of product types is used in the digital agriculture marketplace, including perishables, non-perishables, Agri raw materials, and others. The perishables are dominating the global digital agriculture marketplace market. Perishable food includes dairy products, fresh fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, and seafood. Perishable foods are usually stored in the refrigerator. Nevertheless, some fresh fruits and vegetables will keep quite well out of the refrigerator if stored in a cool place.

Companies such as Twiga Foods Limited, COFCO International, Cranswick PLC, Crofarm Agriproduct Pvt. Ltd., Tanihub, Eden Farm, WayCool Foods and Products Pvt Ltd., Agrofy, Kaset Thai Hitech Co., Ltd., Agri Marketplace, among others, are developing end-use products by collaborating with various companies offering innovative and advanced technologies, products, and others.

Region:

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global digital agriculture marketplace market during the forecast period. The high agricultural growth, along with the increased emphasis on digitization in agriculture, is expected to boost the development of the digital agriculture marketplace in these regions.

India is a significant player in the Asia-Pacific digital agriculture marketplace market. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for about 58% of India’s population.

