Mineral Wool Panels Market Industry Analysis & Opportunities - DataM Intelligence
"Mineral Wool Panels Market" is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 6.5% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
"Mineral Wool Panels Market" is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 6.5% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).”NEW YORK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— DataM intelligence
Market Overview
Mineral wool is a natural substance produced from basalt. It has non-combustible properties. It possesses excellent thermal and acoustic insulating properties. It is used in producing panels, pipe covers, blankets, boards, and others. Mineral wool panels are made up of different kinds of mineral wool such as rock, glass, and slag wool. Mineral wool panels are used in industrial and commercial insulation for walls, roofs, and others.
Download sample report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/mineral-wool-panels-market
Market Dynamics
Demand for Mineral Wool Panels in construction industry
The market growth is driven by the rising demand for mineral wool panels for heat insulation in residential and commercial buildings due to its properties such as thermal non-conductivity, durability, cost-efficiency, abundant availability of resources, energy efficiency. According to United Nations Industrial Development Organisations thermal insulation technical manual, it is not combustible, therefore, when used in conjunction with other, more fire-resistant forms of insulation, it can be an effective choice of material to insulate large areas. Mineral wool has R-values ranging from 2.8 to 3.5 per inch. R-value is the measure of resistance to the flow of heat through a given thickness of material. Other applications of mineral wool panels in the construction industry include acoustic insulation, to prevent the transmission of sound between walls and stories, hydroponics in which plants grow without soil using solutions and materials – it allows to absorb water and air to help root growth and nutrient uptake.
Segment Analysis
The global mineral wool panels marketplace is segmented primarily based on rock wool, glass wool, and slag wool. Rock wool panels dominate the market because of multiplied demand in foundries, strength flora, refineries, chemical and petrochemical industries. These panels offer sound insulation, thermal insulation, fireplace protection, and acoustic comfort in those industries. Rock mineral wool is obtained from basalt. Rock mineral wool panels correctly hold the building’s structure and provide valuable time for occupants to safely get away as those panels have the ability to remain stable when uncovered to burning warm flames.
Slag wool contributes a giant market percentage due to its excessive usage of slag wool to produce mineral wool panels. Slag is shaped in the course of the discount of iron ore to pig iron. It is created from the molten furnace. It accommodates calcium, magnesium, and aluminum silicates with hint quantities of other oxides. Slag mineral roof panels possess noise discount, fireplace resilience, ambitious resistance, and thermal protection.
Competitive Analysis
The worldwide mineral wool panels market is fragmented with the presence of numerous local and worldwide gamers. Kingspan Group, ArcelorMittal Construction, MANNI Group, Saint-Gobain S.A., Assan Panel AS are the main marketplace gamers with a prominent marketplace proportion. The marketplace gamers enforce specific techniques which include new product launches, competitive costs, capability enlargement, and divarication techniques to hold their function.
For instance, in Dec 2020, ArcelorMittal Construction signed an agreement with Llentab, a producer and contractor for metallic buildings, to gather its Kungshamn panel production line in Sweden. The line, which produces mineral wool panels for steel homes, provides to the existing profile manufacturing traces in ArcelorMittal Construction’s Swedish business and could raise the organization’s competitiveness inside the Scandinavian market by using giving it its first panel manufacturing capability within the region.
Market Segmentation
Mineral Wool Panels Market – By Product Type
• Rock Wool
• Glass Wool
By Application
• Roof Panels
• Insulated Panels
• Wall Panels
• Insulated Panels
• Others
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/mineral-wool-panels-market
Trending Topics
Sandwich Panels Market
Mineral Fillers Market
Sai Kiran
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP
+1 877-441-4866
info@datamintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn