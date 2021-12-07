Light Towers Market : Industry Analysis & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence
The Global Light Towers Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 4.9% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
The Global Light Towers Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 4.9% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
Market Overview
Light towers are systems with an attachment of the mast and excessive-intensity electric lamps used for supplying the lightings in far-off places. The lighting tower has full-size use in the building & creation to offer the proper light. The lighting towers may be powered by using generators, direct electricity, diesel, and solar cells. The solar-powered lighting towers are booming in the marketplace attributable to rising government subsidies for sustainable surroundings.
Market Dynamics:
The marketplace is pushed through the rising demand for lighting fixtures towers for a huge range of packages, together with constructing & production, mining classified ads, and plenty of others international. According to Climate Energy Group Organization 2020, the lights marketplace turned into worth around USD 160 billion in 2020; this includes the lighting fixtures required for the towers, which are most normally used within the building and production sectors.
There is an upward push within the progressive era adoption for power-efficient lightings, with a surge in authorities supports and applications that have created a large opportunity for this marketplace. For example, on 24th Jul 2019, The San Jose Light Tower Corporation released the opposition global to lay out the world's epicenter of innovation of lights. The San Jose Light Tower Corporation Company announced the stipends of USD 150,000 for the ones who have the best energy-efficient proposals and meet with authorities corporations.
Market Segmentation
By Light Type
Metal Halide for Light Towers the industry
LED
By Source Type
Solar/Hybrid
Diesel
Hydrogen Fuel Powered
Direct Power
Others
By End-User
Oil & Gas
Mining
Construction
Events & Sports
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
South America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Analysis
The global Light Towers market is highly competitive with the presence of several international and local markets. Product diversification, revenue generation, and opportunities intensify the market competition. They are the leading market players with a significant market share.
Companies are entering into collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, and licensing for increasing their market penetration. For instance, on 10th Sep 2018, United Rentals Company acquired BlueLine Rental for USD 2.1 billion. United Rentals Company had boosted the acquisition of the customers of both construction and industrial businesses to provide attractive returns.
