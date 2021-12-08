9 Reasons Why Drupal is the Right Choice to Develop Healthcare Solutions
Drupal is a technology, that can assist healthcare businesses to take a giant leap in their digital transformation journey.”LONDON, LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthcare industry is going through an unprecedented transformation, where we can see an aggressive embracement of advanced technologies by healthcare service providers while putting more emphasis on offering customized services to the patients to cater to their needs. We can see how the induction of innovative digital technologies is helping the healthcare industry to break the conventional healthcare pathways.
— Rahul Mathur
Drupal, with its exceptional out-of-the-box abilities, is among the most popular Content Management systems (CMS). It is a highly flexible and scalable platform, that is spearheading the digital transformation efforts in the healthcare industry with its robust backend solutions, deployment for HIPAA regulations, extensive community support, trackable content editing, and other extraordinary features.
In this Press Release, we will showcase some unprecedented capabilities of Drupal development company, which makes it the right choice to develop modern Healthcare solutions.
Unparalleled Customization – Drupal offers best-in-class customization capabilities to the developers. It provides numerous features that help to incorporate additional flexibilities, that enhance the user experience of healthcare solutions.
Web Availability – Drupal strongly adheres to the WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) 2.0, which mandates the availability of websites everyone irrespective of the age, ability, or technology used by the end-user. Drupal’s robust community offers universal accessibility for end-users and developers alike.
Multilingual Capabilities - As the healthcare sector is thriving at an astounding pace, it has become necessary to offer services to patients in their native languages. Drupal comes with best-in-class multilingual capabilities, that enable healthcare businesses to showcase content in multiple languages and reach out to a wider audience.
Security - Healthcare business stores a huge amount of data, medical records, and other digital assets. Patient privacy and data security is certainly the most vital element for the healthcare industry. Drupal scores big when it comes to keeping data secured and maintaining patient privacy. It encompasses a strong encryption mechanism, that helps services providers to adhere to HIPPA, PCI, and other Healthcare specific security standards.
Powerful APIs – Drupal offers exceptional API integration capability, that enables developers to integrate several tools and plugins to enhance the overall capabilities of a healthcare website or web application.
Engaging User Experience – Drupal helps to design and develop highly intuitive websites, that enhance the overall digital experience for the end-users. The developers can design highly immersive UI/UX, that can help the patients to search physicians, get the required information, access their prescriptions without any hassles.
Mobile Responsive Themes – With the advent of telecommunications and Mobile technology, more users are using smartphones to access their medical-related information, and the healthcare business can never overlook this fact. Drupal offers unprecedented support for responsive themes, that make it possible for customers to access healthcare data on any mobile or other handheld devices, irrespective of their sizes and platforms.
Third-Party Integration – Healthcare users prefer applications that offer additional functionalities with the help of third-party APIs and plugins. Drupal provides seamless integration with 3rd party platforms and tools, that allow users to access medical information without any hassles and ensure smooth data transmission between numerous healthcare domains.
Lightening deployment - Drupal empowers developers to deploy healthcare solutions quickly. It also offers post-deployment customizations support, which is liked by most healthcare organizations, as they can fetch the user feedback and make necessary changes in the live environment seamlessly.
Conclusion
A healthcare business has unique requirements to offer extraordinary patient services, yet there is a constant need to expand digital footprints. Drupal offers the correct proposition for the healthcare sector, as it can help them increase their visibility and revolutionize their service
offerings.
Drupal enables developers to create elegant and responsive solutions, that can fit all screen sizes and devices. It offers a better browsing experience with its
class-leading memory and resource optimization, which will certainly help businesses to attract more traffic driven by user satisfaction.
About Arka Softwares
Arka Softwares has emerged as a future-ready and foremost healthcare solution provider, known for extensive domain experience and global solution delivery footprints. Arka Softwares believe in using emerging and innovative technologies and tools to carve out custom solutions, that can cater to the requirements of a healthcare service provider, and enable them to address modern healthcare challenges.
Rahul Mathur
Arka Softwares
+1 214-329-1556
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn