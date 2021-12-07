Hemophilia Market : Industry Analysis & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence
The Global Hemophilia Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
Market Overview
Hemophilia is an inherited bleeding disease wherein a person lacks or has low levels of sure proteins referred to as “clotting factors” and the blood doesn’t clot properly as a result. This leads to excessive bleeding. There are 13 types of clotting elements, and these paintings with platelets help the blood clot. Platelets are small blood cells that shape your bone marrow. According to the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH), about one in 10,000 human beings are born with this sickness.
People with hemophilia bleed without difficulty, and the blood takes a longer time to clot. People with hemophilia can experience spontaneous or internal bleeding and often have painful, swollen joints due to bleeding into the joints. This rare however critical condition could have lifestyle-threatening complications.
The volume of the signs and symptoms relies upon the severity of your factor deficiency. People with a mild deficiency may additionally bleed within the case of trauma. People with a severe deficiency may additionally bleed for no reason. For instance, the NHF (National Hemophilia Foundation) lets in to find treatments for inheritable bleeding issues and assist save you headaches of those problems via studies, education, and advocacy. Their programs and tasks are in affiliation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Market Dynamics
The marketplace is driven is the rising want for hemophilia drugs for you to cater to the essential medicinal requirement to restrict blood loss is one of the top growth elements for the worldwide hemophilia market. Also, the unavailability of any firm cure that can completely remove the ailment from the frame of patients is likewise influencing the increase of the global hemophilia marketplace.
The boom of the worldwide hemophilia market is also attributed to the augmented consciousness on excessive studies and development with the purpose to offer extra green drugs for patients. Major technological advancements within the healthcare region are also one of the main parameters which can be responsible for the boom of the worldwide hemophilia marketplace. Finally, the race to capture maximum opportunities via the players is likewise a top motive supporting the increase of the global hemophilia market.
About 400 infants are born with hemophilia each yr inside the United States. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there's a bigger prominence in men than in women. About 1/third of recent diagnoses are in which there is no earlier circle of relatives history. It seems international and is discovered throughout all racial companies. About 6,000 humans are suffering from hemophilia inside the United Kingdom (as in 2018). There are approximately 5400 human beings inside the UK with hemophilia A and approximately 1100 with hemophilia B. Hence the excessive occurrence of the sickness is appearing as one of the elements fueling the marketplace boom all across the globe.
In addition, U.S. Hemophilia Treatment Center Network affords specialized healthcare facilities, and these offer care to cope with all mental, academic, and physical wishes of patients stricken by the sickness. These facilities presently provide care to greater than 35,000 adults and youngsters with the ailment and other bleeding problems.
The rising occurrence of the disorder is predicted to propel the hemophilia marketplace boom over the forecast duration. According to the records published by means of the NHF, around 20,000 individuals within the U.S. Are stricken by this ailment. In addition, about seventy five% of human beings with hemophilia acquire inadequate remedy or have less/ no access to treatment globally.
However, the high cost of treatment and lack of expertise concerning superior technology will impede the increase of the market within the forecast length.
Market Segmentation
By Disease Type
Hemophilia A
Hemophilia B
Hemophilia C
Others
By Therapy
Replacement Therapy
Gene Therapy
ITI therapy
By Product Type
Recombinant Coagulation
Factor Concentrates
Plasma-derived Coagulation
Factor Concentrates
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
South America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Analysis
The hemophilia market is highly competitive with the presence of several international and local markets. Product diversification, revenue generation, and opportunities intensify the market competition Bayer Healthcare, Biogen, Biotest AG, CSL Behring, Ferring B.V., Genentech, Kedrion, Novo Nordisk, Octapharma, Pfizer, Sanofi SA, are the leading market players with significant market share. The major players are using product development, novel product launches, market expansion, and product diversification strategies for holding their position in the market.
The companies are entering into collaborations, mergers, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions to expand their presence and meet the rising demand for the medical hemophilia market across the globe. For instance, BioMarin is involved in developing Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (BMN-270) for treating type A patients and is currently under clinical trials.
In June 2017, the U.S. FDA accepted the investigational new drug application for Sanofi’s BIVV001 based on its preclinical study results.
In March 2016, Baxalta filed a marketing authorization application for Adynovi with EMA. This application is under regulatory evaluation in Switzerland. Once completed, the company shall have all the marketing rights for the product of Aynovi.
