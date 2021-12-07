Six Key Presentations at SMi's Inaugural Robotics & Automation in Pharma Conference

SMi Group reports: Six key presentations featured at the Robotics & Automation in Pharma Conference in London on 21-22 February 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group are delighted to announce the launch of the inaugural Robotics and Automation in Pharma conference, taking place on 21st and 22nd February 2022 in London, UK.

The 2022 conference theme is on the latest developments in the field surrounding the integration of Robotics and Automation into the Pharmaceutical Industry, from advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, to key insights into data and analytics, as well as the significant leaps in the robotic automation of some of Pharma’s most crucial processes.

Interested parties can register for the conference at http://www.robotics-and-automation.com/PR2 and take advantage of the early bird offer by registering by 17th December to save £100.

The conference will feature six key presentations over the two days that are not to be missed:

Opening Address on Day One - GMP Requirements for the use of Robotics in Aseptic Manufacturing

• Requirements according to the newest draft of the EU GMP Annex 1

• Contamination Control Strategy using Robotics

• Cleaning, and Cross Contamination prevention

Richard Denk, Senior Consultant Aseptic Processing & Containment, SKAN AG

Spotlight Session on Continuous and Controlled Pharmaceutical Freeze Drying - Vial-by-Vial

• Optimization possibilities for freeze drying technologies

• Application of continuous manufacturing for drying technologies

• Continuous Single Vial Freeze Drying technology

Sune Andersen, Principal Scientist Drying Processes, Novo Nordisk A/S

Deep Dive Presentation on Automation’s Role on Managing Adverse Events

• Automated enterprise, repetitive, and manual process to reduce human error and create room for meaningful work

• Fostered a digital mindset to embed automation into Pfizer’s DNA

• Integrated core systems and processes, with and without APIs, to create a higher level of compliance, cost savings, and productivity

• Improved the efficiency of business processes by increasing accuracy, visibility, and scale

Namita Pande, Sr. Manager, Pfizer and Rupinder Bhullar, Sr. Manager, Pfizer

Keynote Session on Laying the Foundation of Modern Robotics at Roche

• Facing a changing portfolio with increased focus on personalized cancer vaccines, orphan drugs and C&G-T Roche needs to develop a novel facility of the future concept that will support fast and agile production environments which are more effective, with shortchange over phases and at the same time run at significantly reduced cost and still adhere to highest quality standards and Health Authority expectations

• The network wide Roche Robotics Network Team acts as an interdisciplinary team of specialists from global and site functions that identifies and explores state-of-the-art robotic solutions that are eligible to be key elements in the Biomanufacturing for Tomorrow design (BM4T)

• One of the current efforts includes the establishment of what Roche calls “sandboxes” which are test environments outside of the GMP manufacturing space enabling try fast-fail fast approaches in order to be fast and agile when it comes to the identification of appropriate technology for the new facility design

Markus Stubchen, Global Technical Lead Large Molecules Drug Product and Robotic Network Team, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Opening Address on Day Two - The Digital Robot Pharma Fab

• The enormous area of robotic, AI and full digitalization

• The wide area of Logistic

• Robots for Pharma production

• Compounding, a new field for robots

• Laboratories are not a stepchild in regard to industry X.Y

• And now back to the overall factory, your future standard module or IT driven function block

Martin Dueblin, Business Owner, One One Eleven GmbH

Keynote Address - Advantages of Closed Systems: overcoming issues in adopting automation

• Automated Apheresis in personalised cell therapy: how to transition from 100% manual to a semi-closed system

• Compliance challenges and Environmental Considerations

• How closed projects have allowed for increased therapy

• Decreasing the application of harsh disinfectants lowering the risk of growth interference

Kuan Duprey, Sr. Process Engineering III, Kite Pharma

The Inaugural Robotics and Automation in Pharma Conference will be looking at recent case studies and interactive presentations, where attendees will discover how to best anticipate the next generation of pharmaceuticals and explore the latest developments in harnessing and integrating robotic hardware and automation solutions.

View the agenda and speaker line – up at http://www.robotics-and-automation.com/PR2

SMi Inaugural Robotics and Automation in Pharma Conference

22 - 23 February 2022

London, UK

http://www.robotics-and-automation.com/PR2



