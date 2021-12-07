Fourier to Host 5th Edition of Innorehab
Fourier Intelligence will be hosting Innorehab, a creative rehabilitation competition, this weekendSHANGHAI, CHINA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fourier Intelligence will be hosting the 5th edition of the Innorehab at the headquarters located in Zhangjiang Robot Valley, Pudong New Area on the 11th of December at 1:30pm.
Innorehab is an annual competition organised by the Chinese Journal of Rehabilitation Medicine and Fourier Intelligence to provide a platform for first-line rehabilitation therapists and physicians from local hospitals in China, groups or individuals who are keen on research and development of rehabilitation products as well as university professors and students with pursuing rehabilitation majors to brainstorm high-quality rehabilitation methods, solve current rehabilitation problems and promote the development of the rehabilitation industry in various aspects.
Since the opening of the registration on 2nd of July 2021, the preliminary round of Innorehab has received thousands of submissions with re-entry rate of previous contestants exceeding 30%. Approximately half of the submissions come from lecturers and students, who are closely following the trend of medical-industry integration to build more advanced clinical rehabilitation.
The submissions then went through a preliminary review that was led thoroughly by Zhu Yulian, deputy director of the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine of Huashan Hospital & Fudan University, and many other top rehabilitation physicians and rehabilitation therapists to select ten of the best projects for the final round. The review was based on 4 important criteria – practicality, scientifically, readiness, and technology level.
