Converge adjudged the best internet technology provider in the Philippines

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Converge ICT Solutions Inc., a Philippine-based pure fiber broadband network and internet service provider, has been recognized for Best New Internet Technology Innovations in the country by the International Business Magazine Awards, a Dubai-based business magazine, publishing company, and award-giving body.

The award is in recognition of the innovative consumer product called Converge Time of Day (TOD).

Converge TOD is an innovation from Converge that allows subscribers to experience double their subscribed bandwidth during their pre-selected most productive time of day.

Converge TOD was first introduced to enterprise customers who required high-quality and high-speed Internet service for business use, called DIA or Dedicated Internet Access. This was rolled out last year and has since allowed businesses and government to continue to use high-speed DIA to serve their customers and the public while reducing costs.

Converge FiberX TOD, on the other hand, guarantees high speeds on demand and maximum productivity for consumers from 7:00 AM – 6:59 PM for the Day Plan, and 7:00 PM – 6:59 AM for the Night Plan. The Day plan is designed to benefit users who are working from home or have children at home attending online classes. The Night plan is proving to be beneficial for the graveyard shift workers or the online gamers or live streamers.

And lastly, small businesses that operate during regular office hours can avail themselves of the FlexiBiz Daytime for twice the speed during the day and FlexiBiz Peak for those working around the clock for 24/7 high-speed connection.

Commenting on the recognition, Converge COO Jesus C. Romero said, “Innovation will always be at the heart of Converge and awards like this continue to inspire us to bring internet connectivity and solutions to every Filipino. We aspire to be a world-class ICT organization that empowers people, businesses, and the nation to be at their best.”

Converge registered a net income of nearly P5.2 billion at the end of September 2021. This indicated a year-on-year growth of 136% amid continued strong growth in its subscriber base and sustained recovery of its business segment led by small and medium enterprises (SMEs). With 280,000 subscribers added in the third quarter, its total subscribers' count has crossed 1.6 million, and its network now reaches more than 9.6 million homes.

“The efforts made by Converge are truly commendable. The Commitment made by the tech company to cover approximately 55% of Filipino households by 2023 is noteworthy. This award further gains prominence with the fact that Converge has registered a 136% YoY growth in its 9 months of FY2021. Even more impressive is the fact that the internet service provider has a domestic fiber backbone of 90,000 km, passing through 440 cities. The ISP’s new FiberX Time of Day plan is certainly a unique product in the Philippines with the end-users receiving the same premium service quality but with additional flexibility. The option of choosing the high-speed internet usage window is certainly innovative and trendsetting,” said Ujal Nair, Editor for International Business Magazine.

About Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions Inc.

Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions, Inc. (PSE:CNVRG) is the leading pure fiber data network and internet service provider in the country. It is the first to run a pure end-to-end fiber internet network, providing Filipinos simple, fast, and reliable internet connection. Converge is ISO 9001 and CE2.0 Certified.

https://www.convergeict.com/

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers, and government bureaucrats. It delivers the latest news from the financial world and keenly promotes innovative solutions in the industry.

Website: https://intlbm.com/