Digital X-ray Market : Industry Analysis & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence

Market Overview
Digital X-ray is the x-ray imaging in which virtual X-ray sensors are used as opposed to traditional photographic films. The digital x-ray has the potential to transfer pictures digitally to beautify them for higher visibility and are time green. This form of imaging bypasses the chemical processing of photographic films. Digital X-ray imaging has large demand because it requires much less radiation exposure in comparison to standard X-rays.
Market Dynamics
The worldwide virtual X-ray market increase is pushed by using numerous elements which include increasing geriatric populace and the subsequent increase in orthopedic diseases and most cancers prevalence, favorable government tasks & investments, the advantages of digital X-ray structures over traditional X-ray, and technological advancements and product development.
Digital X-ray structures have several advantages over traditional X-ray systems, which include higher first-rate of images, decreased image acquisition times, decreased publicity to radiation, and easy photograph interpretation. On common, conventional X-ray systems require about 15 mins in step with the exam, even as digital X-ray systems need around two mins in keeping with screening. Hence, digital x-ray allows for a more wide variety of patients to be screened in less time. Other advantages of digital imaging are value-effectiveness and smooth accessibility. The photographs are at once available for distribution to the clinical services very quickly, and the physical effort needed to retrieve movie packets, and reviewing preceding imaging on an affected person is relatively an awful lot much less. Digital X-rays disclose approximately 75% less radiation than traditional X-rays that's beneficial for the long-time period of healthy pregnant girls or sufferers who're already laid low with illness. Also, with the assist of virtual X-rays, dentists can now quickly apprehend oral problems. All the elements referred to above are currently augmenting the boom of the digital X-ray gadgets marketplace.
In addition, the rising AI-primarily based digital X-ray systems is also predicted to offer a wide variety of increased possibilities for players over the forecast length. Artificial Intelligence has a large range of programs in the control of patient facts related to analysis and treatment. AI facilitates physicians to comprise the records into significant on disease prognosis and patient care. AI no longer handiest diagnose sufferers within the absence of medical doctors however also increase medical doctors’ abilities and locate and collate key relevant statistics for patient care. In May 2018, Siemens Healthineers partnered with ScreenPoint Medical to expand AI-primarily based packages for breast imaging.
The primary gamers are developing advanced portable and battery-operated handheld X-ray technologies to fulfill the desires of clinicians. Manufacturers are surprisingly investing via collaborating with different gamers to increase their portfolio globally. For instance, in June 2020, Nanox, a startup running on a digital X-ray device, landed an extra US$20 million in new investment, bringing the business enterprise’s general investment to $eighty million. The new infusion of cash came from the South Korean organization SK Telcom. This comes simply months after the Israeli organization introduced a $26 million improvement led by Foxconn. This new funding additionally comes with a partnership agreement between Nanox and SK Telcom. The businesses are operating together to set up 2,500 Nanox Systems in South Korea and Vietnam. Nanox is also planning to launch an entirely owned subsidiary in South Korea focused on producing the Nanox X-ray source semiconductor with tech help from SK Telcom.
However, the excessive value of virtual X-ray structures is one of the essential factors hampering the growth of the market. Most of the small and medium-sized hospitals can not come up with the money for these costly systems, as their budgets are limited. The healthcare facilities which purchase such high-priced structures depend on 1/3-birthday celebration payers (inclusive of Medicaid, Medicare, or non-public medical health insurance plans) for reimbursements of costs incurred in diagnostic, screening, and therapeutic tactics.
In the global COVID-19 pandemic, international organizations are increasing their efficacy in radiographic guide solutions. For example, in March 2020, Dexcowin, a supplier of present-day transportable hand-held X-ray structures, introduced the release of its COVID-19 radiographic assist answers that assist to conquer ergonomic barriers of conventional, constant x-ray imaging structures.
Market Segmentation
By Product
Computed Radiography
Direct Radiography
By Portability
Portable X-Ray Systems
Fixed Digital X-Ray Systems
By Application
Dental
Mammography
General Radiography
Fluoroscopy
Others
By End-User
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
South America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The digital X-ray devices market is consolidated, and a few companies are currently dominating the market. These companies include Carestream Health Inc. (Onex Corporation), Hitachi Medical, Philips Healthcare, Hologic Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, and Canon Medical System Corporation (Toshiba). The competition in the market is majorly based on technological advances and the pricing of digital X-ray equipment. The major players are adopting several growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the digital X-ray market globally. For instance,
In January 2019, Trivitron Healthcare launched 10 new innovation-driven products in Advanced Imaging modalities and Critical Care & Life Support segment, at Arab Health 2020 conference in Dubai. The new products launched include Elite – Flat Panel Digital C-arm with motorized movements, SonoRad V10 – Color Doppler Ultrasound System, Breast Imaging solutions, Ventilators, Dialysis systems & consumables, Modular OT solutions, Monitors, ECG, Syringe pumps, and Anesthesia systems.
