Colposcopes Market : Industry Analysis & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence

The Global Colposcopes Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 6.4% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
DataM Intelligence
Market Overview:
Colposcopes are the clinical tool used to magnify the cells of the cervix and vagina. These devices are used to diagnose cervical cancer, vaginal most cancers, and irritation of the cervix. Colposcopes are created from an excessive-resolution camera and electronic inexperienced filter for observing the vagina or cervical cells at the display.
Market Dynamics:
The market is driven through the rising call for Colposcopes with the rising occurrence of Cervical Cancer. According to the World Cancer Research Fund Organization, Cervical Cancer is the fourth most commonly happening cancer in ladies and the 8th-most normally occurring cancer ordinary global. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 570,000 incident instances of Cervical Cancer were determined global in 2018. Around 90% of deaths from Cervical Cancer took place in low-and center-income nations. Approximately 266,000 girls died due to Cervical Cancer in 2012.
The upward thrust within the approval & launch of the radical merchandise shall stimulate marketplace growth. For instance, in August 2016, CardiacDirect had released the GT-30 and GT-60 video colposcopes to its developing product portfolio. These colposcopes characteristic the revolutionary R-way Evaluation Program that provides gynecologists with a sophisticated examination device and guidance for cervical disease diagnosis. The GT-30 and GT-60 Video Colposcope feature a full-display screen show that provides an advanced stage of accuracy and is equipped with a high-decision camera and a cold LED lighting fixtures system for 0 warmth switch to the affected person.
The marketplace is witnessing technological advancement with the digital platform for the development of colposcopes. For example, in August 2016, MobileODT had obtained the popularity of the Enhanced Visual Assessment (EVA) System, a mobile smartphone-based totally connected colposcope. It permits the agricultural health providers and health providers in low-aid settings to benefit from the value-effective, net-related strength of a robust video colposcope. It is a cell, linked, smooth-to-use device followed by means of increasingly groups operating in over 21 international locations to bolster cervical most cancers screening applications' capacity and first-rate. It permits for visualization of the cervix, remote help of companies through medical supervisors, pleasant guarantee and reporting capabilities, affected person follow-up monitoring, and the mixing of records into digital fitness report systems.
The upward push within the groups, associations, and institutes projects for raising focus regarding Cervical Cancer Prevention and Control shall definitely affect the market. For example, 7 UN agencies under the United Nations Task Force on NCDs have definitely impacted Programme to save you and manage Cervical Cancer. It aims at offering the prognosis and remedy of invasive cervical cancer to all ladies, screening, and treatment for cervical pre-most cancers to be had for women, and Human papillomavirus immunization for women.
Several businesses, institutions, and institutes are entering into a collaboration with the businesses to increase colposcopes. In 2017, Duke University had entered into the collaboration with 3rd Stone Design, Inc to increase a beta prototype of the Pocket Colposcope. It is much less luxurious, smaller in size, and lighter than traditional medical colposcope gadgets.
However, the excessive cost of colposcopes shall restrict the marketplace growth. Moreover, the supply of opportunity strategies for detecting cervical and vaginal cancer, together with Pap smear exams and HPV assessments, should hurt the colposcopes market.
Market Segmentation
By Instrument Type
Optical Colposcope
Digital Colposcope
By Instrument Portability
Stationary
Handheld
By Application
Cervical Cancer Screening
Physical Examinations
Others
By End-Users
Hospitals
Clinics
Diagnostic centers
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
South America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Analysis
The colposcopes market is highly competitive with the presence of several international and local market players. Product diversification, technological advancement, revenue generation, and opportunities intensify the market competition. Carl Zeiss AG, Olympus Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Cooper Surgical, Inc, McKesson Corporation, DYSIS Medical, and Karl Kaps Gmbh & Co. Kg are the leading Market players with significant market share.
Companies are using novel product launches, technological advancement, new product development, and market expansion strategies for holding their position in the market. For instance, In June 2019, MobileODT had received the 2019 FT/IFC Transformational Business Award in Health, Wellness, and Disease Prevention. In August 2019, MobileODT had received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc. for the EVA System, an FDA-cleared smart mobile colposcope for the assessment and diagnosis of cervical cancer and use in forensic examination by Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners.
The companies enter into collaborations, mergers, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions to increase the demand for Colposcopes Market and their expansion across the globe. For instance, in August 2018, Specialty Surgical Instrumentation Inc. (a subsidiary of Symmetry Surgical Inc.) had acquired the Core business segment, i.e., the Electrosurgical segment of Bovie Medical. The Electrosurgical segment includes the generators, electrodes, cauteries, lighting, colposcopes, accessories, and the Bovie brand.
