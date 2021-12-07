Dj Proper to perform at CMG Head Above The Clouds Hall of Flowers After Party with Viral Sensation Tik Toker Ian Asher

DJ Proper Head Above Clouds Dec 8 2022 8pm Palm Springs Air Museum Tik Tok Superstar Performing main stage 10:30 PM

Great music & entertainment at Palm Springs Air Museum the biggest and best After Party only 10 minutes away from CA's best B2B trade show Hall of Flowers.

We need equitable laws for society to benefit from legalization utilizing taxation and fair distribution regulations to protect the community, not prohibition which does not work to help the people.” — Dj Proper

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, US, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For anyone looking for a great event to network this week, check out this Wednesday Head Above The Clouds the official After Party for Hall Of Flowers B2B tradeshow. This event will have an outside area with live performances and an indoor main stage with some of today's music top disc jockeys .

Headlining on the main stage doors open at 8 pm with one of today's iconic Hip Hop producers from Equality Radio Dj Proper holding it down and then at 10:30 PM viral Tik Tok star #IanAsher who has 5.9M followers with over 133.3M likes on his social media content will perform a set to close out party. The fun doesn't stop because on the outside stage Drum and Bass Ghetto Life Legend APX1 and other exclusive performances.

The event will sell out get your tickets now #https://www.hallofflowers.com/



Special Thanks to Freddy Sayegh of Green Holdings Group , one of the industry's top Canibus Activist / Advocate and attorneys. His contribution to the scene is priceless, putting together the exclusive networking events and helping connect the right people together to build businesses properly.

Check out the Head Above The Clouds AR Experience going live 6 pm day of show free download link in bio on Dj Proper's Instagram, developed by Abdul Gieballa of Innov8 Technologies and business partner Carver Tee Williams . This technology is at the forefront of marketing and Virtual/ Augmented Reality advertising is a must-have for your next event. This Snapchat filter lens can be used anywhere on any smartphone/tablet and is the perfect tool for users to enhance their online content.



December 8, 2021

Head Above The Clouds

Palm Springs Airport Museum

8:00 pm - 12:00 am Immediately after Hall of Flowers!

Check Out Podcast video Equality Radio With Dj Proper - New Episodes coming soon !!!