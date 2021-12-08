William Hanna’s last two Award Winners are now available as Audiobooks
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grim Reaper, by William Hanna, has not only crafted his best thriller yet but has as I’ve said already produced what will easily be one of 2020’s best thrillers. The Grim Reaper is a thriller of such breakneck speed and intensity that it might be impossible for you to put it down. Hanna’s trademark action and humour are in full display, and he has once again proved he is not an author who merely writes cookie-cutter thrillers . . . In the Grim Reaper, he has mixed it up again and given us a novel that plays out over only a few days. This creates such a sense of tension that it forces readers into the same sense of anxiety that the characters face. Each of Hanna’s books provides the readers with a new vibe, and for that, he is to be commended.
If you’re in the market for a quick-moving read—if you enjoy action, romance, and memorable characters, you could do little better than to pick up a copy of The Grim Reaper.
Brian Williams rated it ★★★★★
Goodreads Reviews: https://bit.ly/3dgX7qE
The Broken Promise Of A Promised Land
A book that values truth, freedom, and progress. William Hanna writes an incredibly informative and enlightening book whose determined, passionate, and intellectual tone does not dwindle from the beginning all the way to the end. Hanna chooses a brutally frank and cuttingly intelligent approach rather than using flowery, flashy, dramatic words to get his point across. This sits perfectly well with me as there’s really no more time to waste over shallow artistry when the topic is one that is already long overdue as it is.
Hanna spares no expense in pouring his activist charisma into his book that makes all of its readers become extremely invested and involved in the current events and status of society. It is better to be a well-informed participant instead of remaining as an ignorant bystander. A must-read!
Donna Perez rated it ★★★★★
Goodreads Reviews: https://bit.ly/3nxWMpv
William Hanna
William Hanna
