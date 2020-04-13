The Current Global Concern Over Coronavirus Deaths

Serves as a Stark Contrast to Decades of Rabid Indifference for the Millions Killed Annually by Disease, Malnutrition, and Barbaric Conflicts.

The opponents of truth, freedom, and justice continue to be highly organised, well financed, efficiently deployed, and in complete control of what the general public gets to hear, read, and watch.” — William Hanna

LONDON, CITY OF LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. — with a long history of meddling in the presidential elections of some 81 countries between 1946 and 2000 — has alone been responsible for the killing of well over 20 million people in 37 “Victim Nations” since World War Two. Yet as this wanton slaughter continues with impunity, there is no global condemnation, International Criminal Court charges, or even a few crocodile tears.William Hanna’s The Grim Reaper — a work of contemporary fiction that reads like it was ripped straight from today’s headlines. — is a brutally forthright condemnation of the modern world’s corruption, hypocrisy, and inhumanity as reported by freelance war correspondent Mike Walker.Synopsis: When Walker’s investigative reporting provokes violent retaliation against himself and his girlfriend from a Private Military and Security Company — and MI5 becomes involved — he nonetheless remains steadfast in a turbulent world where apathy, ethnic cleansing, genocide, greed, hatred, human trafficking, racism, selfishness, violence, and endless conflicts prevail; where freedom of expression and a free press are subject to restriction and criminalisation; where self-censorship by cringing corporate journalists is complemented by faint-hearted newsroom editors implementing the vested interests of multimillionaire or billionaire media proprietors; where technology’s potential to liberate is instead used to condition, control, and condemn people to being subservient subjects rather than critical citizens; where the European Union is sadly disunited and the American Dream with its “democracy” has become a nightmare under the presidency of a deranged lunatic; where the opponents of truth, freedom, and justice continue to be highly organised, well financed, efficiently deployed, and in complete control of what the general public gets to hear, read, and watch.Will Walker and his girlfried survive intrusve surveillance and violent intimidation? Or will he be silenced forever? Find out in this fast-paced, exciting, gripping page-turner of a political thriller.



