Rule Breaker Snacks Launches Investment Campaign
Better-For-You, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Allergen-Free, Rule-Breaking Snack Brand Opens Investment Opportunities Through Equity Crowdfunding Campaign On Republic.
A certified woman-owned company, Rule Breaker Snacks offers better-for-you treats that break all the rules. Rule Breaker Snacks are delicious, wholesome, clean-ingredient snacks that are vegan, gluten-free, kosher, nut-free, non-GMO, and free from the top eleven allergens including dairy, eggs, sesame, soy, and wheat. Soft-baked and chewy, Rule Breaker Snacks feature chickpeas as the first ingredient and are available in both singles and Bite formats.
The first bean-based brownies and blondies known today as Rule Breaker Snacks were created right in the home kitchen of founder Nancy Kalish, a certified health coach and former health journalist with a serious sweet tooth looking for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats. After becoming a favorite with family and friends they found success with independent retailers. Today, Rule Breaker Snacks are available online, in snack boxes and meal kits, through food delivery apps and in over 3,500 retail locations nationwide, including major chains such as Kroger, Wegman’s and Giant, as well as online at Amazon, SnackMagic, and RuleBreakerSnacks.com. Coming off an appearance on ABC’s Shark Tank in early 2021 the brand has seen skyrocketing growth, surpassing $1 million in sales, and expects to triple sales from 2020 to 2021.
“It used to be that only some people could invest in start-ups like Rule Breaker Snacks. Today, equity crowdfunding platforms like Republic give a much larger pool of investors the chance to be part of something amazing,” says Nancy Kalish, founder of Rule Breaker Snacks. “This is a great opportunity for us and a great opportunity for investors to support a growing brand in a growing category. Come break some rules with us!”
The campaign will help fund sales and marketing efforts, expand distribution in the U.S. and globally, and development of new wow-worthy, chickpea-based products and flavors.
Investors receive perks such as Rule Breaker goodies and exclusive branded items. Investment amounts start at as little as $150. To learn more about Rule Breaker Snacks and how to invest visit https://republic.co/rule-breaker. In order to crowdfund, Rule Breaker was thoroughly vetted by Republic.co. In fact, less than 2% of the companies that apply pass Republic’s due diligence and are allowed to launch on the platform.
For more information about Rule Breaker Snacks, please visit rulebreakersnacks.com. To stay up to date on other news and information from Rule Breaker Snacks like the company's Facebook page, and follow Rule Breaker Snacks on Twitter and Instagram.
About Rule Breaker Snacks
Rule Breaker Snacks® is the maker of innovative 100% plant-based (vegan), gluten-free, non-GMO, allergy-friendly, bean-based treats. Founded by former health journalist and certified health coach Nancy Kalish who wanted to create better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats, Rule Breaker Snacks has upended snack time over the past few years with snacks that are perfectly and deliciously guilt-free. Rule Breaker Snacks are available online as well as in over 3,500 retail locations nationwide. For more information, visit rulebreakersnacks.com.
About Republic
Republic is a leading investment platform that provides access to startup, real estate, crypto, and video game investments for both retail and accredited investors. Republic has facilitated over $250 million in investments by our global community of over one million members. Headquartered in New York City with a team in six countries, Republic is backed by Binance, AngelList, Passport Capital, and more. For more information, visit www.republic.co.
