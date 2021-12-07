Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 3400 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, December 4, 2021, in the 3400 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 10:20 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and assaulted the victim. The suspects took the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. The vehicle has been recovered.

Two of the suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in these photos:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.