Lieutenant $hyne releases “8 Legged Freak” EP

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, November 24th, 2021, I Eat U Eat Entertainment LLC. released Lieutenant $hyne’s highly anticipated “8 Legged Freak” EP.

The EP features eight new songs from Lieutenant $hyne with “Only Fans” being the buzzing lead single and produced by legendary Memphis Producer, Blackout. Other notable songs on the project are “No Question,” “Call Me” and “Big Spider” which features Bizzle2Turnt55. Labelmate, ThaiStik appears on “Done It All” and the EP also features production from Troy Cole, Timmy Barr III & Chefry Kitchen. Both clean and explicit versions of the EP are available on all streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Tidal, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, etc.

Earlier this year on The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God stated that, “Memphis has the best rappers in the game right now” and $hyne is solely focused on becoming the next independent artist to be mentioned in that conversation. While being inspired by the likes of Lil’ Wayne, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, Starlito, Memphis legends 8Ball & MJG, and the late great Young Dolph, just to name a few, $hyne was raised in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in South Memphis on McMillian Street.

$hyne considers himself to be the modern-day Picasso of music. On instrumentals he masterfully paints literary art with his heartfelt lyrics of authenticity which are derived from his life’s experiences. With his distinct style and sound, $hyne is aiming to take the music industry by storm with the EP serving as a preview of what’s to come from his debut album, “De$tined 2 $hyne,” which is currently scheduled for a Spring 2022 release. $hyne is signed to I Eat U Eat Entertainment, LLC., a Memphis based independent label.

In the coming weeks, the label will be launching the “Bop It Challenge” on TikTok and other popular social media sites, with the aim of introducing “Only Fans” to a wider audience and increasing fan engagement and streams. There will be cash prize giveaways for the best dance performances with first, second and third place winners. “Only Fans” is currently being serviced to radio, clubs, DJs, tastemakers, music and entertainment websites, vloggers and bloggers, etc.

For all Public Relations, Features, Media Requests, Booking Info, Business Affairs/Opportunities, etc. concerning I Eat U Eat Entertainment’s Recording Artist, Lieutenant $hyne please e-mail our team at candrconsulting662@gmail.com.

C&R Consulting: (662) 321-9017

https://ltshyne901.com

www.youtube.com/lieutenantshyne

Lieutenant $hyne "Only Fans"