Lieutenant $hyne “From South Memphis to the Coalition DJs’ New Music Mondays” ATL Vlog

Lieutenant $hyne links with DJ Princess Cut

Lieutenant $hyne documents his promo run to the southern mecca of Hip-Hop, Atlanta, GA. in “From South Memphis to the Coalition DJ’s New Music Mondays” ATL Vlog

I come from a very dangerous city and the hood I grew up in is literally a warzone. I am the product of a single parent home. My mom did her best to raise me and my siblings. I know the struggle. ” — Lieutenant $hyne

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, March 28, 2022, buzzing Memphis artist, Lieutenant $hyne released the “From South Memphis to the Coalition DJ’s New Music Mondays” ATL Vlog on his Official YouTube Channel which documents his promo run to the southern mecca of Hip-Hop, Atlanta, GA.

Upon arriving in the land of the ATLiens, $hyne was interviewed by journalist, Manny Akiio for Dirty Glove Bastard’s popular interview series, “Off The Porch.” During the conversation, $hyne talked about growing up in South Memphis, musical influences, linking with producers Blackout and Chefry Kitchen, his heartfelt tribute to Young Dolph, Big CEO and others in the “Trials & Tribulations” visual, his upcoming debut album “De$tined 2 $hyne” and so much more. Mid-interview $hyne’s management surprised him with a plaque for his bubbling single “Only Fans,” which debuted at number 43 on the Digital Radio Tracker (DRT) Global Top 150 Independent Airplay Chart on January 8, 2022.

Also, while moving around in the city that never sleeps, $hyne did some shopping at Pure in the Lennox Mall. Shortly thereafter, he linked up with DJ Princess Cut who recently launched her newest business venture, Tribe Dragon Fly. $hyne ended his promo run with a live performance on stage at the Coalition DJs’ “New Music Mondays” which was held at Stankonia Studios. He performed “Only Fans,” “Trials & Tribulations” and “Big Spider” which features Bizzle2Turnt55. $hyne’s performance was well received by many in attendance with great feedback from some of Atlanta’s top DJs, tastemakers and record breakers.

A promo tour for $hyne’s “8 Legged Freak” EP, which was released last November under his label, I Eat U Eat Entertainment LLC.is currently in the works. A music video to “Only Fans” (produced by Blackout) has been shot to accompany the single prior to servicing it to radio. Furthermore, the label will launch the “Bop It Challenge” on TikTok and Instagram this month with the primary goal of introducing the song to a wider audience and increasing fan engagement and streams. The challenge will entail CashApp prizes being awarded to contestants for the best dance performance with first, second and third place winners. There will also be random giveaways for fans who follow $hyne on Twitter and Instagram, “Like” his Official Facebook page and “Subscribe” to his Official YouTube Channel.

At the present moment, $hyne is putting on the finishing touches on the deluxe version of his “8 Legged Freak” project. The project’s lead single is “No Question” (produced by Timmy Barr III) and the Official Music Video (shot by Chindeu “Mr. Chin” Ernesto) will be released on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. With Summer on the horizon, $hyne is solely focused on taking his I Eat U Eat movement to the next level with plans to expand it beyond music by launching his “Committed 2 The Future” non-profit foundation to give back to his community. $hyne elaborates, “I come from a very dangerous city and the hood I grew up in is literally a warzone. I am the product of a single parent home. My mom did her best to raise me and my siblings. I know the struggle because I come from it. These kids need hope and a safe community to grow up in. Once my foundation officially launches, we will be very hands on in the streets doing back to school drives, food drives, feeding the homeless and so on. I got to do this.”

