Elevate Idaho SBIR/STTR WorkshopDec15

Join “Elevate Idaho” Wednesday, December 15 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT for a virtual SBIR/STTR workshop.

The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs are highly competitive programs that encourage domestic small businesses to engage in Federal Research/Research and Development (R/R&D) with the potential for commercialization.

