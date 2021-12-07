Winter Outdoor Fun to Heat Up Weekends at Chula Vista Resort
Three Newly Sculpted Cross-Country Trails Add to Winter Getaway Fun Activities at Iconic Family Wisconsin Resort
There are more indoor and outdoor choices for winter fun at Chula Vista Resort than ever before. Let the fun begin!”WISCONSIN DELLS, WI, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chula Vista Resort announced today a new line-up of outdoor and indoor winter activities for resort guests. These new activities are affordable and designed for diverse family fun as the weather starts to chill.
“We’re ready to deliver fun adventures for the whole family this winter,” Krissy Kaminski Sigmund, vice president of Chula Vista Resort, said. “There are more activity choices than ever before. Let the fun begin!”
Chula Vista Resort is opening three newly sculpted cross-country ski trails so families and guests of all skill levels can enjoy the beautiful Wisconsin winter wonderland.
Trails range from beginner to intermediate level, stretching up to 3.4 kilometers and are set within towering pines. Each trail is groomed by a Tid Tech grooming system for both freestyle and classic ski adventures. All day trail passes are available at $7 per person.
• Trail 1 – a 2.3km intermediate level trail in a completely wooded setting. With its uphill and downhill runs, this is our most popular trail for guests seeking a challenge.
• Trail 2 – a 3.4km beginner level trail nicknamed “Deer Crossing.” It has earned its name because a guest’s chance of seeing some forest friends is high.
• Trail 3 – a 3.4km beginner-intermediate level trail set on the grounds of our original golf course at Chula Vista Resort. This trail winds through river canyons and is dominated by 100-foot tall Norway and white pines that tower over the landscape.
Guests into snowshoeing and hiking will find miles of impeccably manicured and freshly groomed trails. The beautiful winter landscape of towering pines and consistent wildlife sightings of the local whitetail deer make for a memorable winter adventure.
For sledding enthusiasts, guests need just to take a few steps to mount our sledding hills on the grounds of our Cold Water Canyon golf course. Multiple runs are groomed and waiting for a full day of family fun. Perfect for guests of all ages. Sleds are available to rent for $3 each.
Nearby Cascade Mountain and Devil’s Head offer downhill ski and snowboard fans multiple skill run challenges. Both ski hills are just a short ride away from Chula Vista Resort and make for a perfect day trip option for thrill seekers of all ages.
Before heading back into Chula Vista Resort from the great outdoors, guests can warm up around three large fire pits that center a magnificent outdoor patio. It’s a great place for guests to come in off the trails and relax with delicious food, warm drinks, and a crackling fire as they enjoy the winter weather.
Looking for luxury? Guests can soak in outdoor hot tubs overlooking magnificent white pines and then recline in front of a two-story adobe fireplace. Make sure to include a signature spa service from our Spa del Sol, recognized as one of the best boutique spas in Wisconsin. Immersing guests into relaxation is their specialty.
When it’s time to come indoors, Chula Vista Resort offers plenty of indoor entertainment options. There is no shortage of fun to be had.
Start by swimming and sliding the day away at our Lost Rios Indoor Waterpark. It’s 80,000 sq. ft. of jammed packed indoor water activities and home to the Flyan Mayan, the country’s fastest water roller coaster and a favorite of older youth guests.
The Rio Rapids Action River, a lazy river, is a family favorite as it floats guests through Mayan ruins. Little ones are typically drawn to swim, jump and play in the Incatinka Kiddie Play Area.
There are lots of dining options on site. Don’t miss the award-winning Kaminski’s Chop House, serving quality, hand-cut dry aged black angus steaks, fresh seafood, and scratch sauces in the tradition of the Great American Steakhouse. Kaminski’s Chop House earned the designation of “Best Steak in Wisconsin” in 2021 by Eat This Not That.com and has received Trip Advisors’ "Travelers Choice award 2012 thru 2020."
Top off the night with a trip to the movies at our 4D theatre, which takes guests on wild adventures without ever having to leave their seats.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming guests to enjoy a Wisconsin winter weekend getaway,” Kaminski says. “Chula Vista Resort offers unparalleled family fun all year long, and that includes ways to spark fun in the frosty winter months.”
About Chula Vista Resort:
Chula Vista Resort is an iconic family-operated Wisconsin resort with more than 600 guest rooms, suites, villas and condominiums, multiple restaurants, Spa del Sol, and 80,000 square feet of event space. Onsite activities including indoor and outdoor waterparks, Dells Zipline Adventures, and the Cold Water Canyon 18-hole golf course. Chula Vista Resort recently completed a $10 million room renovation and is newly part of the Trademark Collection by Wyndham.
