The Longest Head-First Racing Zipline Course in USA Set to Open
New 10-story Soar Like an Eagle attraction plunges riders into the forests along the Wisconsin River
Flying from 10 stories high in superhero style on Soar Like an Eagle is a heart pounding experience for even hardcore thrill seekers."”WISCONSIN DELLS, WISCONSIN, USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chula Vista Resort announced today it is adding Soar Like an Eagle, the Midwest’s first racing prone zipline course, to Dells Zipline Adventures, the outdoor aerial park complex at the resort. Participants race “flying superhero style” down nearly 2,000 feet of parallel ziplines into the forests along the Wisconsin River.
“Thrill seekers will be wowed by both the stunning course and flying superhero style through the natural dense forests along the river,” Krissy Kaminski, vice president of Chula Vista Resort says. “The Soar Like an Eagle course is the longest duo racing zip line course in the United States and the only prone race course sending racers into a forest — we’re so proud to have it here at Chula Vista Resort.”
This new racing prone course officially opens Memorial Day Weekend 2021. Chula Vista Resort anticipates offering trial runs for race enthusiasts to experience this new thrill attraction on weekends beginning mid-April and weekdays beginning mid-May with reservation, weather permitting.
Soar Like an Eagle is a 10-story high racing competition that stretches nearly a half mile between three towers. From 100 feet in the air, racers fly prone (flat on belly, face first, superhero style) on dual parallel race ziplines into the forest. The entire course is a combination of traditional sitting and new prone zipping.
Dells Zipline Adventures offers challenges for participants at every age and skill level. The new Soar Like an Eagle racing zipline course is the newest of the 18 ziplines and four aerial rope courses set within Dells Zipline Adventures. The zipline and aerial rope courses are split into three distinct experiences.
• Soar Like an Eagle racing experience,
• The Canyon Pass Course including 12 ziplines and four aerial bridges where guests climb 50 feet in the air, and
• The Berry’s Landing Course with five zipline and four rope courses from five to 40 feet in the air.
Dells Zipline Adventures is located at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. The entire outdoor aerial park complex will be open weekends in April, and daily May 1 through October 31, weather permitting. Reservations are encouraged by calling 1-877-230-9836. Admission tickets available online.
Public admission for the park starts at just $39.99 for adults and children 8 and older. Guests should visit website for participation age, height, and weight requirements, and for activities available for younger children. Chula Vista Resort overnight guests receive a $10 discount off their paid DZA admission.
“If thrill seekers are looking for things to do in Wisconsin Dells, Soar Like an Eagle is a must-do,” Kaminski says. “This is the ultimate experience for thrill seekers of all ages.”
Dells Zipline Adventures continues to be committed to the health and safety of all its staff and guests. All activities at Dells Zipline Adventures and Chula Vista Resort are compliant with current CDC recommendations and any State of Wisconsin health mandates.
About Dells Zipline Adventures: Sculpted to reveal natural beauty of landscape, Dells Zipline Adventures is an outdoor aerial park complex designed to thrill and challenge adventure seekers of varying skills. The park has three distinct experiences set high above the ground including aerial rope courses of wobbly bridges to swings, traditional seated harness ziplining, and the new Soar Like an Eagle superhero, racing prone-style of zip experience. Dells Zipline Adventures is located at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
About Chula Vista Resort: Chula Vista Resort is an iconic family-operated Wisconsin destination resort in the Waterpark Capital of the World. 2021 marks the 70th year the Kaminski family has owned and operated Chula Vista Resort. The resort features more than 600 guest rooms, suites, villas and condominiums, six restaurants, and 80,000 square feet of meeting and conference space. It caters to families and guests with a host of onsite activities including indoor and outdoor waterparks, Dells Zipline Adventures, and the Cold Water Canyon 18-hole golf course. Chula Vista Resort completed a $10 million room renovation in 2020 and is newly part of the Trademark Collection by Wyndham.
