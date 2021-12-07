Annuity.com Endorses Brad Rhodes' New Book Protecting Your Retirement
"Brad's approach to understanding how to build a Safe and Secure retirement hits the mark! Excellent information in an easy-to-understand plan." Bill BroichLEXINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annuity.com endorses Brad Rhodes's new book Protecting Your Retirement.
Brad Rhodes's new book is a personal guide to understanding and planning a Safe and Secure Retirement.
Have you ever wondered what might be keeping you up at night? You may be experiencing sleep issues because of concern or worry over your future retirement and how best to plan for it.
It's been some time since I started thinking about how my wife and I would need to plan for our retirements. It is foremost in our minds that when the paychecks stop, we're going to have to rely on our investments to carry us through our golden years of retirement. Naturally, my experience in professional practice made one thing clear: Saving for retirement can be a bumpy experience if not done correctly. Retirement planning expert, Brad Rhodes, shares some of the most common pitfalls and how to avoid them. He weaves memorable stories with his down-home style that makes you want to pull up a comfortable chair and sit awhile. Planning your retirement doesn't have to be intimidating when you follow what Brad teaches.
Brad approaches the retirement problem considering several essential topics which are described in detail in his book:
The #1 priority in planning your retirement
How to never worry about your retirement money
Where taxes may be headed and how taxation can affect retirement planning
The healthcare nightmare and how to benefit from your options
How to know if your nest egg is truly safe
And so much more........
After reading this book, you'll understand why people trust Brad Rhodes to help them navigate the retirement planning process. By reading this book, you'll come to appreciate the way Brad serves his clients, how you can remove worry and doubt, and why his number one priority is always Protecting Your Retirement.
