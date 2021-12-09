WEW Crew member Dr. Arianna Sholes-Douglas is the Menopause Myth-Buster
Entering her first bodybuilding contest at age 55, Dr. Arianna is living the truth she shares with clients at midlife: “The second half is the best half!”
I gave myself permission to do me and step into my authentic self.”TUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, speaker, integrative healthcare practitioner, and menopause coach Dr. Arianna Sholes-Douglas, MD, FACOG, is inspired by helping women live their best lives. “I especially love helping women entering the menopause transition realize that the second half is the best half,” she says. “I love seeing a woman have that ‘aha’ moment where she starts to wake up to live her life’s passion.”
— Dr. Arianna Sholes-Douglas
Dr. Arianna woke up to her own life’s passion after leaving an incredibly successful 20-year career working in women’s health as an ob/gyn and maternal fetal medicine specialist. Among other appointments, she had served as clinical faculty at multiple prestigious institutions, including UCLA, University of Maryland, and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. But as she neared midlife, she felt a pull to reinvent herself. It wasn’t easy and there were a lot of doubters—including Dr. Arianna herself, at first. “I never imagined that I could be a businesswoman. It’s hard to feel confidence when you have no idea where you are going on the journey and especially if you are blazing your own trail and have no one to look to as an example.” Finally, though, “I gave myself permission to do me and step into my authentic self.”
Nine years later, she is running two businesses with the mission of helping other women through their midlife transitions. At Tula Wellness & Aesthetics, she sees patients medically, helping women in the area of sexual health and offering aesthetic services that women entering the menopause transition can use “to keep them beautiful and #stayjuicy,” she says. The second business, DrArianna, is her personal brand, from which she will continue her speaking, workshops, and blogging as well as develop consulting services for companies to help them understand the cultural and financial impact that women experiencing the menopause transition have on their businesses.
Dr. Arianna regularly presents at conferences, has been featured numerous times on the Discovery Health Channel, served as the “Woman’s Doctor” on Baltimore’s NBC news affiliate, and has written for DrWeil.com, Fit Pregnancy, Good Housekeeping, and Essence Magazine. In 2020, she was awarded the Southern Arizona’s Woman of Impact Award and Inside Tucson’s Business Women of Influence Award: Business Owner of the Year. She has also been a Woman
Presidents’ Organization Women of Color honoree. Her book, The Menopause Myth, is an Amazon bestseller.
Now, as she trains for her first bodybuilding contest, she has also joined the networking organization Women Elevating Women (WEW). As part of the WEW CREW, she will participate in a virtual private peer advisory group that meets every month to network and learn about issues like access to capital for women of color, health and wellness, financial education, and collaborating with partners and teams. “I decided to join because I have been looking for a tribe of women,” she says. “I am looking to take things to the next level and I wanted to associate myself with women who could help me do that and who have an interest in elevating women of color.”
Connect with Dr. Arianna Sholes-Douglas on Instagram @drarianna or visit one of her websites: https://www.tulawellnessmd.com and https://drarianna.com
About Women Elevating Women
Women Elevating Women (WEW), founded by Strategic Business Consultant Betty Hines, brings together a global community of diverse, C-level executive women. These women, rising in their fields, elevate each other by sharing their expert knowledge and social capital values, given their common culture. Together they collaborate, connect, and communicate as a united force to address the barriers they have personally experienced. They realize the economic potential of working together, gaining more access to capital and other opportunities in the different global markets. They are taught how to navigate today’s complexities by participating in a peer advisory group and being assigned accountability partners. Learn more and apply for membership at https://bettyhines.com
