Senator Bill White Sponsors Legislation to Protect Missourians in Residential Care Facilities

For Immediate Release: Dec. 6, 2021

Contact: Mike Kelley, 573-751-2173

Jefferson City — State Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, has pre-filed legislation to provide another layer of protection for some of Missouri’s most vulnerable, the elderly and disabled. Besides adding a negligence provision to our state’s current elder and disabled abuse laws, Senate Bill 671 establishes the “Essential Caregiver Program Act” to allow residents in certain care facilities to designate at least two caregivers who may visit and have physical contact with them during governor-declared states of emergency. The proposal also limits the length of time in-person visitations may be suspended.

“Families with a loved one in residential care facilities were devastated by forced separation during the COVID-19 lockdown,” said Sen. White. “This proposal will protect residents from neglect, while ensuring they remain in close, regular contact with a designated caregiver during declared emergency situations.”

