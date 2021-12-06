Submit Release
News Search

There were 785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,970 in the last 365 days.

2021-12-06 14:03:53.417 $100,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket Purchased In New Madrid County

2021-12-06 14:03:53.417

Story Photo

While in New Madrid County, A St. Francois County resident uncovered one of six $100,000 top prizes in the Missouri Lottery’s “$100,000 Break the Bank” Scratchers game. The ticket was purchased at Flying J Travel Center, 703 State Highway 80, in Matthews.

After scratching the ticket in his vehicle, the winner later claimed the prize at Lottery Headquarters in Jefferson City.

$100,000 Break the Bank” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $12 million in unclaimed prizes, including three other $100,000 top prizes. Unclaimed prizes for all Scratchers games are available at MOLottery.com or on the official Missouri Lottery mobile app.

In addition to Jefferson City, Lottery offices are also located in St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield. Prizes of $600 or more can be claimed by appointment at any of these offices. For additional information on how to claim a prize, visit MOLottery.com.

You just read:

2021-12-06 14:03:53.417 $100,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket Purchased In New Madrid County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.