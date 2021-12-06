2021-12-06 14:03:53.417 $100,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket Purchased In New Madrid County

2021-12-06 14:03:53.417

While in New Madrid County, A St. Francois County resident uncovered one of six $100,000 top prizes in the Missouri Lottery’s “$100,000 Break the Bank” Scratchers game. The ticket was purchased at Flying J Travel Center, 703 State Highway 80, in Matthews.

After scratching the ticket in his vehicle, the winner later claimed the prize at Lottery Headquarters in Jefferson City.

“$100,000 Break the Bank” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $12 million in unclaimed prizes, including three other $100,000 top prizes. Unclaimed prizes for all Scratchers games are available at MOLottery.com or on the official Missouri Lottery mobile app.

In addition to Jefferson City, Lottery offices are also located in St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield. Prizes of $600 or more can be claimed by appointment at any of these offices. For additional information on how to claim a prize, visit MOLottery.com.