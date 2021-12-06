Attorney General Ken Paxton made the following statement after the Biden administration was compelled to reinstate the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” program previously known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). In a lawsuit brought by the State of Texas, a federal district court had ordered the Biden Administration to reinstate the program, which decision the U.S. Supreme Court confirmed.

“The restoration of the ‘Remain in Mexico’ program is a huge win for Texas! This is one of the many lawsuits I have filed against the Biden Administration,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “I will continue to fight to restore safety and order along our southern border, making sure that this essential program is implemented in full compliance with the court’s order.”

The “Remain in Mexico” program should be implemented by the second week of December 2021 in the Texas cities of Brownsville, Laredo, and El Paso, along with San Diego, California, and is expected to reduce the unprecedented rate of migrant border crossings that took place in 2021.