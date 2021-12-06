Carbon County: Update on PA 248 Road Work

​

County: Carbon Municipality: Palmerton Borough Road name: PA 248 Ramps at Delaware Avenue Between: - and - Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: There will be various ramp restrictions at the PA 248 Ramps in Palmerton Borough for work related to the ongoing PA 248 Resurfacing Project. Restrictions will be during daytime hours. Closures are as follows:

December 7 - PA 248 East to Delaware Avenue December 8 - PA 248 West to Delaware Avenue December 9 - PA 248 West to PA 895

Detour Information -

Delaware Avenue to PA 248 west. Detour - Take entrance to PA 248 east to PA 145 to westbound Main Street in Walnutport Borough to PA 873 north to PA 248 west. Delaware Avenue to PA 248 east. Detour – Take entrance to PA 248 west to Bowmanstown Exit to Bank Street to PA 895 to PA 248 East Eastbound PA 248 to Delaware Avenue. Detour - Continue to PA 248 east to PA 145 to westbound Main Street in Walnutport Borough to PA 873 north to PA 248 west to Delaware Avenue exit. Westbound PA 248 to Delaware Avenue. Detour - Continue west to Bowmanstown Exit to Bank Street to PA 895 to PA 248 East to Palmerton Exit at Delaware Avenue. PA 248 Westbound to PA 895. Detour - Club Road, Cherry Hill Road, Fireline Road, White Street, and Bank Street. Start date: 12/7/21 Est completion date: 12/9/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update:

