Founder & CEO of Essentia Organic Mattress Jack Dell’Accio & Dave Asprey Address Performance Sleep on The Human Upgrade
New episode features a conversation between two wellness leaders about raising standards for healthier sleep.BOCA RATON, FL, USA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jack Dell’Accio, Founder and CEO of Essentia, was a featured guest on Dave Asprey’s popular biohacking podcast, The Human Upgrade™. In the episode, Dell’Accio and Asprey speak about sleep as an essential part of a healthy life, the science behind achieving better sleep, and new standards set for mattress companies to produce an ethically clean sleep environment.
Jack Dell’Accio has dedicated the last 16 years to studying mattresses and sleep health. His journey began after experiencing a family member’s battle with cancer. After being made aware of the toxins in everyday items, the Dell’Accio family struggled to find a mattress that offered pressure relief and posture support without introducing toxins to the bedroom. He realized at that point how important this was not only for someone battling disease but also for healthy people. Essentia was born when Dell’Accio developed the world’s only natural memory foam mattress, rated #1 by Consumer Reports for five years in a row. Now, Dell’Accio is a certified sleep health expert by the Hippocrates Health Institute, spreading education and awareness for the dramatic impact that sleep has on every aspect of life.
Dave Asprey, commonly known as “the father of biohacking,” has created a wellness community for people to feel empowered to upgrade their health. Asprey is an avid supporter of Dell’Accio’s mission and organic mattress brand, Essentia, for its commitment to creating the world’s healthiest mattress. The podcast episode features a thought-provoking discussion between these wellness leaders, covering topics such as the hidden dangers of chemicals in traditional mattresses, brain benefits of switching to an organic mattress, how to pick a mattress based on your posture and personality, Essentia’s EMF protection technology, and the six key pillars of healthy sleep only found at Essentia: posture support, natural body temperature regulation, accelerated recovery, optimized sleep, allergen-free, and promoting a clean air environment.
Essentia’s accomplishments in manufacturing performance sleep products are recognized by leading wellness experts such as Deepak Chopra, Dr. Mark Hyman, and Brian Clement, Director of the Hippocrates Health Institute. Essentia is the mattress of choice for athletes, including over 25% of professional hockey players. Essentia also proudly manufactures the Stay Well mattress featured in Stay Well by Delos rooms in prestigious hotels such as the MGM Grand, Bellagio, Aria, and more.
To listen to The Human Upgrade podcast, visit https://daveasprey.com/essentia-875/.
About Essentia
Essentia is the world’s healthiest mattress. Canadian made with patented non-toxic certified organic vegan technology, we’re all about sleep for wellness. What does it mean to thrive? Really thrive. To wake up every day not just rested, but resilient. Not just recharged, but ready for anything. And not just happier, but healthier – from bedtime to all the time. To thrive is to rise, without compromise. Say good morning to Essentia. The world’s healthiest, cleanest, and most natural mattress designed for the best sleep ever from the inside out. Non-toxic and certified organic, our patented vegan technology has us pouring our energy into your nights, so you can pour yours into your most vibrant days. Essentia. Rise & Thrive™. To learn more, visit https://myessentia.com
