Essentia Organic Mattress Announces Black Friday 2021 Sales to Promote Healthier Sleep

Essentia Organic Mattresses Essentia Black Friday Sale 2021

Essentia is offering seasonal savings on the Vegan, Cruelty-Free “World’s Healthiest Mattress” made from start to finish in a certified organic factory.

The holidays present a timely opportunity to bring a clean, organic, and truly healthy sleep environment into households across the country.” — Jack Dell'Accio, CEO & Founder, Essentia

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, November 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Essentia, manufacturer of the world’s only natural memory foam organic mattress, announces its biggest sales of the year for holiday season savings. The brand is on a mission to promote the health benefits of improved sleep by increasing consumer access to its revolutionary sleep technology.“The holidays present a timely opportunity to bring a clean, organic, and truly healthy sleep environment into households across the country, '' says Jack Dell’Accio, founder and CEO of Essentia. “Whether you’re looking to give the gift of improved wellness or experience it for yourself, Essentia is dedicated to helping that become a reality.”Made from start to finish in Essentia’s GOLS and GOTS certified organic factory , Essentia organic mattresses are and always have been far beyond organic. All Essentia products are always Vegan and Cruelty-Free, assuring the purest possible outcome to preserve clean and healthy indoor air quality while achieving the highest recovery performance and sleep benefits. Manufactured with durability and lifetime satisfaction in mind, every mattress purchase includes a 20-year warranty. These products and components are thoughtfully created and sourced for clean, ethical, and life-replenishing sleep.Consumers can expect to find significant discounts on organic mattresses, organic pillows, foundations, and sleep accessories including free shipping, a 120-night mattress sleep trial, and 0% APR financing options available for both Black Friday. For safer, healthier sleep, Essentia's 2021 Black Friday Sale will run from November 8th to November 25th. Essentia is offering 25% off all organic mattresses, organic pillows, foundation, pet beds, and even the popular LaLa organic crib mattress. Consumers who purchase an Essentia organic mattress will also be gifted with 2 free organic pillows, a $300 value. Essentia's Black Friday sale also includes the Stratami mattress, rated as the top foam mattress 6 years running by the leading independent consumer review publication. Consumers who purchase an Essentia organic mattress will also be gifted with 2 free organic pillows, a $300 value.A proven leader in the sleep wellness industry, Essentia’s accomplishments in manufacturing a performance sleep product are recognized by leading wellness experts such as Deepak Chopra, Dr. Mark Hyman, and Brian Clement, Director of the Hippocrates Health Institute. Essentia is the mattress of choice for athletes, including over 25% of professional hockey players. Essentia also proudly manufactures the Stay Well mattress featured in Stay Well by Delos rooms in prestigious hotels such as the MGM Grand, Bellagio, Aria, and more.About EssentiaEssentia is the world’s only natural memory foam company. Its mattresses are free of harmful toxins, allergens, and off-gases found in synthetic mattresses so that customers can reap the full health benefits of sleep, without harming them or the environment. Essentia was founded on this mission of ensuring people achieve their best rest possible, wishing them a good night... for a better day. Offering top-of-the-line, innovative, healthy sleep solutions championed by pro athletes and health gurus alike, Essentia’s patented natural memory foam and molding technology address comfort and health without compromise. You can find Essentia stores across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit http://www.myessentia.com

Essentia Beyond Organic… It Starts at the Source.