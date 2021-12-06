PSD News Release: MISSING HALE NANI REINTEGRATION CENTER INMATE ARRESTED

Newsroom Posted on Dec 6, 2021 in Latest News

HILO – The Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) received confirmation that missing Hawaii Island inmate Keahi Sale was arrested by Hawaii County Police at about 9 a.m. in the Hilo area. He will be returned to the custody of HCCC after processing on a new escape charge is complete. 32-year-old inmate Keahi Sale was discovered missing during a 10:25 p.m. headcount on Friday.

Hale Nani, HCCC’s reintegration program, is an open dorm-style building located in Panaewa. Hale Nani offers offenders reintegration services and a work release program for sentenced inmates who will be released on the island of Hawaii.