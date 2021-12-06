Arrest Made in an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 4600 Block of 8th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Sunday, December 5, 2021, in the 4600 block of 8th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:21 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was in their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim while trying to take the victim’s vehicle. The suspects were unsuccessful and fled the scene. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, December 5, 2021, 20 year-old Dejohn Dohawk of Landover, Maryland was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###