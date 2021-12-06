Dept. for Children and Families to Hold Private Virtual Meetings December 13

The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) have scheduled Monday, December 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., to hold virtual meetings for those living in northwest Kansas.

DCF is mindful that many persons in remote, rural parts of Kansas may have problems with transportation and getting to appointments. This opportunity to meet with a DCF representative will help people who can't make it to an office.

To connect for a private, secure meeting, go to shorturl.at/rGIMU