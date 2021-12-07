CDI Energy Products, EROG, Sadeem Investment Announce JV to Expand CDI with New Manufacturing Facility in Middle East

About

CDI Energy Products has locations serving North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. We are a global leader in high-performance polymer products to the energy industry and beyond. Our in-house engineering, material development, and manufacturing capabilities offer us full vertical integration from raw materials to finished products. Our products are engineered by a highly trained staff of engineers working side by side with our Material Science team. Our engineered materials are developed and tested on-site. We service oil and gas, liquid natural gas (LNG), cryogenics, wind and renewable energy, water management, fluid handling, automotive, aerospace and defense, medical and biomedical, refining and petrochemical, industrial processing, power generation, and semiconductor markets. For more information about CDI Energy Products, please visit www.CDIproducts.com.

