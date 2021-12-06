Submit Release
UPDATE: 7 additional COVID-19 cases have been identified on cruise ship

UPDATE: 7 additional COVID-19 cases have been identified on a Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL) cruise ship that disembarked in New Orleans today. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases identified among the passengers and crew members to 17.

This includes 1 probable case of Omicron which has been identified among the crew. This case is among the 10 cases that had been previously reported. The crew member is not a Louisiana resident and did not leave the ship.

Separately, earlier today the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed its first case of Omicron in the state. This does not include any of the passengers or crew members on the Norwegian Breakaway.

Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Health, the City of New Orleans and the Port of New Orleans are aware and working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to implement existing COVID-19 agreements and protocols with the cruise line.

