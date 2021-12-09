iPSE-U.S. Expands Healthcare Offering to Independent Workers in Michigan
EINPresswire.com/ -- iPSE-U.S., The Association of Independent Workers (iPSE), an association providing the independent workforce with an equal voice in public policy and equal access to benefits and services, announces a newly expanded healthcare offering, in partnership with Sidecar Health, to Independent Workers in the State of Michigan.
With a long-standing view that people should work the way they want without putting themself, their business, or their legacy at risk, iPSE is a proponent and advocate for the independent workforce. Over the past several years, iPSE has partnered with iWorker Innovations, the association's managed services provider, to secure benefits and services specifically designed for contractors. Yet, healthcare offerings designed to meet the needs of the independent workforce, and not attached to traditional employment, have been lacking- until now.
The iPSE partnership with Sidecar Health is timely given the rising cost of healthcare. Unlike traditional insurance, which sits between the patient and the doctor, Sidecar Health members pay for care directly. As a result, members can see any doctor and may save 40% or more† on health care costs. The plans are high quality, flexible, and affordable. Members know what their plan will cover before they head to the doctor, and the plans work with any doctor. After receiving care, members pay their doctor directly with the Sidecar Health VISA benefit card.
Sidecar Health Access Plan has been available through iPSE in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, Utah, for just over a year, and now Camden's home state of Michigan.
"The opportunity to bring healthcare to the independent workforce has been our goal at iPSE since inception," notes Dr. Carl Camden, founder and President of iPSE. As the former CEO of Kelly, a workforce and staffing solutions company, Camden, states, "I realized that access to benefits for this unique workforce was limited, so I founded iPSE determined to change the policies and practices that limited their access. To have a viable healthcare offering for independent workers is a vision come true."
iPSE-U.S. is pleased to announce that enrollment is now open in Michigan.
About iPSE-U.S.
iPSE-U.S., the Association of Independent Workers, honors the millions of Independent Workers, Contractors, Consultants, Freelancers, Self-Employed, Gig Workers, and Small Business Owners in America that choose to structure their work around their lives fearlessly. iPSE-U.S. supports these workers with a political voice, industry insights, portable benefit structure, and an ecosystem of like-minded independent professionals.
More info: iPSE-U.S.
Media Contact: Azariah Lehman, CIO
Email: azariah.lehman@ipse.us
About Sidecar Health
Sidecar Health is changing health insurance. Unlike traditional insurance, which sits between the patient and the doctor, Sidecar Health members can pay for care directly when they get it using the Sidecar Health VISA Benefit card. As a result, members can see any doctor, all coverage is transparent and members save 40% compared to traditional insurance. We believe it’s health insurance that’s finally fair.
More info: Sidecar Health
Media Contact: Rob Banning
Email: rbanning@sidecarhealth.com
† Savings estimate based on a study of more than 1 billion claims comparing self-pay (or cash pay) prices of a frequency-weighted market basket of procedures to insurer-negotiated rates for the same. Claims were collected between July 2017 and July 2019. R. Lawrence Van Horn, Arthur Laffer, Robert L. Metcalf. 2019. The Transformative Potential for Price Transparency in Healthcare: Benefits for Consumers and Providers. Health Management Policy and Innovation, Volume 4, Issue 3.
Azariah Lehman
Azariah Lehman
iPSE-U.S.
+1 517-214-3044
azariah.lehman@ipse.us
The Future of Work: iPSE-U.S., The Association of Independent Workers