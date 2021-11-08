iWorker Innovations Provides Benefits and Insurance for the Gig Economy With New Delivery Drivers, Inc. Partnership
Personal, Financial, and Educational Benefits for Independent Contractors.DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iWorker Innovations (iWorker), a national insurance brokerage and managed services provider that secures and delivers insurance benefits, products, and solutions to independent workers, freelancers, contractors, gig workers, and temporary staffing, announces a new partnership with Delivery Drivers, Inc. (DDI).
The iWorker- DDI partnership is a powerful combination. DDI is a leading third-party human resource and management firm specializing in last-mile workforce solutions. iWorker and DDI have partnered together, driving the extra mile to offer personal, financial, and educational benefits to the DDI network of 1099 driver-partners.
"We are excited and grateful to be working alongside DDI," states Hollie Heikkinen, iWorker Innovations, CEO. "Together, we are leading the way in working with Independent Workers by demonstrating socially and ethically responsible initiatives. We have a long-standing belief that workers should have equal access to benefits regardless of their work style. The traditional employment status should not predominantly determine access to benefits, so we've changed that and now offer Independent Workers a host of benefits that are available to individuals or as a white-label solution for businesses, organizations, and associations that work with groups of Independent Workers."
iWorker has created a robust portable benefits program designed explicitly for DDI's driver-partners. This program gives them access to healthcare coverages, life & accident insurance, dental, vision, and critical illness coverage, along with bundled services like roadside assistance, key lockout service, legal assistance, financial products and services, business resources, educational development opportunities, and discounts on a variety of services, like car rentals, office supplies, and even travel services.
Heikkinen notes, "It's a win-win! Showing appreciation and crafting voluntary solutions that enhance the lives of the millions of gig workers should be at the top of all CSR initiatives. The drivers have access to the resources they need the most, and it provides DDI with an opportunity to act on their initiatives. As an added benefit, these programs assist with attraction and retention of workers."
There are currently 59 million independent contractors in the U.S. (Upwork.com), and at the current growth rate, it is expected to account for 50 percent of the total U.S. workforce by 2028 (Statista.com). The iWorker partnership with DDI keeps pace with this expansion by offering a solution to empower workers with group-rated personal benefits.
"DDI has always been an advocate for our last-mile workforce, and we strive to provide value to their personal and financial lives, especially as we've grown to more than 120,000 driver-partners in the past year," says Founder and CEO Aaron Hageman. "As we remain in-tune to our driver's needs, we've found they request customized incentive programs, and we're proud to offer a solution."
Through the iWorker-DDI integrated onboarding module, driver-partners can access the full suite of benefit solutions 24/7, and it's portable; the benefits go with the driver every mile.
