Holistic Physicians Extend Patient Wellness Treatments with Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

DOCS, a primary, urgent, and holistic care medical facility, announced today they are extending their patient treatments with Mild Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy.

We want our patients to feel empowered by having many therapeutic treatments to choose from and this therapy is an excellent and affordable option.” — Lana Garner, DOM Holistic Medicine Director of DOCS Outside the Box!

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box!, a primary, urgent, and holistic care medical facility, announced today they are extending their patient wellness treatments with Mild Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (mHBOT). Oxygen is a vital nutrient and essential factor cells need to resist microorganisms and repel disease. Mild Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is a relaxing experience where patients can read, meditate, and even sleep during their treatment.

Mild Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is a natural therapy in which a patient rests inside an inflatable chamber while being exposed to increased atmospheric pressure. The increase in pressure allows more oxygen to reach the cells of the body which has many healing and therapeutic benefits and allows oxygen to reach areas of the body that are normally difficult to reach. Patients can find many health benefits with Mild Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy including a decrease or relief of chronic pain, headaches, asthma, allergies, and depression. Patients have also found this therapy to boost the immune system, energy levels, and physical performance.

DOCS Outside the Box! provides personalized holistic and conventional care while considering mental and social factors of the patients rather than just symptoms. The providers draw on best practices from the United States and around the globe, incorporating dietary supplements, herbal remedies, homeopathies, diet, and lifestyle recommendations.

“Mild Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is an incredible treatment for so many patients,” said Lana Garner, DOM of DOCS Outside the Box! “We want our patients to feel empowered by having many therapeutic treatments to choose from and this therapy is an excellent and affordable option.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medical care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges. DOCS Outside the Box! provides testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19.