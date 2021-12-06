The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Alexander & Hornung is recalling approximately 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The products that are recalled bear the establishment number EST. M10125 inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. The products were produced on various dates. The products subject to recall with associated dates are listed at https://www.fsis.usda.gov/sites/default/files/media_file/2021-12/recall-046-2021-product-list.pdf. There have been no reports of illness related to these products.

Consumers are urged to check food they have already bought that may be in their refrigerator or freezer. Anyone who has purchased these products should not eat them. Consumers should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Anyone who eats food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can get listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Symptoms of Listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, diarrhea, or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections occur in older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Anyone in the higher-risk categories who have flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the healthcare provider about eating the contaminated food.

Anyone who has eaten these recalled products and has symptoms of listeriosis should call their healthcare provider.