RIDOH and DEM Conclude Cyanobacteria Monitoring for the 2025 Season

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) have concluded cyanobacteria monitoring for the 2025 season and will resume monitoring in the spring. At this time, Scott Pond in Lincoln, Almy Pond in Newport, and the Roger Williams Park Ponds in Providence will remain under advisory due to continued visual evidence of blue-green algae.

HABs are generally less active as seasonal changes reduce light and temperature in the winter. However, the possibility of recurring blooms or toxins represent potential risks, even in iced-over conditions. Regardless of the season, the public is reminded to avoid contact with any body of water that is bright to dark green with thick, floating algal mats on the surface. The water may look like green paint, thick pea soup, or green cottage cheese. If you see water like this, people and pets should avoid contact with the water.

To report suspected cyanobacteria blooms, contact DEM's Office of Water Resources at DEM.OWRCyano@dem.ri.gov and if possible, send a photograph of the reported algae bloom. For more information and the Freshwater Cyanobacteria Tracker Dashboard that lists current advisories and data, visit: www.dem.ri.gov/bluegreen. For phone inquiries, please call 401-222-4700.